New Skoda Octavia facelift teased revealing sharp styling, gets updated engines

Skoda is all set to take the wrap off its updated Octavis sedan soon. Ahead of its global debut, the new Skoda Octavia sedan has been teased online revealing its revised styling and updated engine lineup. The Czech car manufacturer under the Volkswagen Group has claimed that the upcoming Octavia will come with a more modernized and refreshed look.

Despite Skoda being tight-lipped about the details of the upcoming Octavia facelift, the automaker has been releasing teaser images online over the last few weeks. The latest set of teaser images shows the outline of the crisp headlamps with LED units and split LED daytime running lights. Also, the outline of the sharp vertically slated hexagonal front grille can be figured out, as well as the crisp character lines on the side profiles. The sleek chrome trim highlighting the windows too is visible. The sedan also features new design alloy wheels. There will be a revised lettering at the back of the car. Expect updated bumpers and revamped taillights to be there as well.

Interior of the upcoming facelift iteration of the Skoda Octavia sedan is expected to come equally revamped compared to the outgoing model. It could come with a larger infotainment system and a host of new advanced technology-aided features.

On the powertrain front as well, the new Skoda Octavia facelift is expected to come with a host of changes. It could come available with similar powertrain options as the updated Kamiq. Among other engine options, there would be a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, while other options will include a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit and a 2.0-litre four-cylinder motor.

Skoda has discontinued the Octavia sedan in India along with Superb. The automaker has not officially revealed whether the new Octavia will make a comeback to the Indian markets yet. Currently, the carmaker offers Slavia in the sedan segment which replaced the Rapid two years ago.

