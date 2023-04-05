Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Skoda Octavia comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Octavia measures 4,689 mm in length, 1,829 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Octavia is 137. A five-seat model, Skoda Octavia sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Skoda Octavia price starts at ₹ 26.29 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 29.29 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Skoda Octavia comes in 2 variants. Skoda Octavia top variant price is ₹ 29.29 Lakhs.
2.0 Style
₹26.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
2.0 L&K
₹29.29 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1984 cc
Petrol
Automatic
