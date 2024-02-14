2025 Skoda Octavia facelift revealed with revised styling & more features

Skoda Auto has dropped the curtains off the 2025 Octavia facelift for global markets. The 2025 Skoda Octavia facelift gets a mid-life update and will be available in both sedan and estate body styles, depending on the market. The Octavia arrives with a host of upgrades, both to the exterior and interior, along with a host of new features as well. The performance-friendly Octavia RS also gets a nip and tuck, and the one we should expect to arrive in India soon.

The 2025 Skoda Octavia facelift gets a revised front design with the redesigned butterfly grille and a reworked bumper. The headlamps have been tweaked and come with Matrix LED technology and a new two-element LED DRL signature. The new Matrix lights offer adaptive glare-free high beam and are standard on the RS version while being optional on the lower trims. The model also gets new alloy wheels with sizes ranging from 16-inch to 19-inch, depending on the variant. The profile remains the same, while the rear sports revised LED taillights and a redesigned bumper that brings a sharper look to the model.

The 2025 Skoda Octavia RS facelift is likely to make it to India in the sedan guise

2025 Skoda Octavia Facelift: Updated Cabin

The cabin on the 2025 Octavia facelift remains largely the same in terms of layout but gets a new dual-tone brown and black theme with brushed silver accents. The big change is the new 13-inch floating touchscreen infotainment screen on the top trims (10-inch on lower trims), while a 10-inch digital instrument console is now standard across the range, alongside dual-zone automatic climate control.

Other upgrades include new recycled fabrics, sleeker AC vents, and physical buttons for crucial functions in the car. The new Octavia also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging and a premium sound system.

The cabin gets a new 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system with ChatGPT integration. The 10-inch digital console is now standard

The big update though is the integration of ChatGPT with the infotainment system on the Octavia facelift. The system can do more than just respond to basic voice commands with the feature. The safety feature list is extensive with multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, ISOFIX anchorages and the whole suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Notably, the 2025 Skoda Octavia facelift gets a rejigged variant structure starting from Essence, Selection, Sportline, and RS. The automaker has dropped the luxurious Laurin & Klement for now.

The 2025 Skoda Octavia facelift is likely to arrive in India only in the RS version packing the 257 bhp 2.0-litre TSI engine with a 7-speed DSG automatic

2025 Skoda Octavia Facelift: Engine Options

The 2025 Skoda Octavia will arrive with a host of petrol and diesel engine options globally. This includes the 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre turbo diesel. The 1.0-litre petrol has been dropped, while there’s no sign of the plug-in hybrid at the moment. All models send power to the front wheels with the All-Wheel Drive version dropped. The Octavia RS has also been upgraded with the 2.0-litre TSI now making 257 bhp, 20 bhp more than before, while peak torque stands at 370 Nm, paired with the 7-speed DSG automatic.

Skoda Auto India is yet to officially confirm the new Octavia facelift for the Indian market. The Octavia RS was said to be in contention and is likely to arrive as a fully imported model. Expect prices to be around ₹40 lakh (ex-showroom) and will appeal to pure enthusiasts.

