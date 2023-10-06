India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV breaks cover: First Look
Skoda has revealed the new generation Kodiaq SUV with plug-in hybrid powertrain besides two petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV has grown bigger and offers more space besides other updates. Here is a quick look.
First Published Date: 06 Oct 2023, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: Kodiaq Skoda Auto
