India-bound 2023 Skoda Kodiaq SUV breaks cover: First Look

Skoda has revealed the new generation Kodiaq SUV with plug-in hybrid powertrain besides two petrol and diesel engine options. The SUV has grown bigger and offers more space besides other updates. Here is a quick look.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Oct 2023, 14:57 PM
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
Volkswagen Tiguan
MG Gloster
Jeep Meridian
Citroen C5 Aircross
Mahindra Alturas G4
First Published Date: 06 Oct 2023, 14:57 PM IST
TAGS: Kodiaq Skoda Auto

