HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Simple Energy's Dot One Electric Scooter Launched At 1 Lakh, Gets Range Of 151 Kms

Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh

Simple Energy on Friday launched its second electric scooter for the Indian market with the Dot One. getting an introductory price of 99,000 (ex-showroom) for customers in Bengaluru. The Dot One. now joins the Simple One electric scooter in the product portfolio of the company.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Dec 2023, 13:13 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Simple Energy
The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.
Simple Energy
The Dot One electric scooter is more affordable than Simple One flagship model from Simple Energy but also gets a smaller battery pack.

The Dot One. is highlighted as a sub-variant based on the platform of Simple One and gets a range of 151 kms per charge. It gets a 3.7 kWh battery at its core and an 8.5 kW electric motor which helps it offer 72 Nm of torque. It is claimed that it can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. It stands on 12-inch wheels.

Available in four colour options - Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White and Azure Blue, the Dot One. electric scooter also gets a touchscreen instrument cluster and 35 litres of storage space under the seat.

Simple Dot One.: Key Specs 
  
Top speed105 kmph
Max power11.40 bhp
Max torque72 Nm
Acceleration (0 to 40 kmph)2.77 seconds

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Simple Energy Dot One (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Simple Energy Dot One
₹99,000* *Expected Price
View Details
Simple Energy One (HT Auto photo)
Simple Energy One
₹ 1.45 - 1.50 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Battre Electric Mobility Battre Electric One (HT Auto photo)
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric ONE
₹74,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Earth Energy Ev Evolve R (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy EV Evolve R
₹ 1.42 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Evolve Z (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy EV Evolve Z
₹ 1.30 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Earth Energy Ev Glyde Plus (HT Auto photo)
Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus
₹92,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare

The company further adds that the price announced is only for a limited set of customers in Bengaluru and that the new pricing for all subsequent customers will be revealed in January. The Dot One. “Today marks a pivotal moment in the history of Simple Energy as we launch the Simple Dot One., the newest member of our expanding portfolio," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy. “The Dot One. symbolizes our commitment to delivering a top-tier yet affordable electric mobility experience, seamlessly blending elegant design with cutting-edge features for our esteemed customers."

But even as Simple Energy looks to expand its presence in the extremely competitive space of Indian electric scooter segment, it has seen its share of controversies as well. Delivery timelines of Simple One, for instance, have seen delays and the first batch was eventually handed over to customers in June of this year. This after launching its debut model in August of 2021 and subsequently getting over one lakh bookings.

First Published Date: 15 Dec 2023, 13:06 PM IST
TAGS: Simple Energy Dot One Simple Energy Dot One Electric scooter EV Electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
67% OFF
3 in 1 High Protection Fast Car Ceramic Coating Spray, Plastic Parts Refurbisher, Fast Fine Scratch Repair, Fast Car Coating, Car Scratch Repair Spray, Pack of 2
Rs. 329 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.