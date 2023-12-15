Simple Energy's Dot One electric scooter launched at 1 lakh

Simple Energy on Friday launched its second electric scooter for the Indian market with the Dot One. getting an introductory price of ₹99,000 (ex-showroom) for customers in Bengaluru. The Dot One. now joins the Simple One electric scooter in the product portfolio of the company.

The Dot One. is highlighted as a sub-variant based on the platform of Simple One and gets a range of 151 kms per charge. It gets a 3.7 kWh battery at its core and an 8.5 kW electric motor which helps it offer 72 Nm of torque. It is claimed that it can go from 0 to 40 kmph in 2.77 seconds. It stands on 12-inch wheels.

Available in four colour options - Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White and Azure Blue, the Dot One. electric scooter also gets a touchscreen instrument cluster and 35 litres of storage space under the seat.

Simple Dot One.: Key Specs Top speed 105 kmph Max power 11.40 bhp Max torque 72 Nm Acceleration (0 to 40 kmph) 2.77 seconds

The company further adds that the price announced is only for a limited set of customers in Bengaluru and that the new pricing for all subsequent customers will be revealed in January. The Dot One. “Today marks a pivotal moment in the history of Simple Energy as we launch the Simple Dot One., the newest member of our expanding portfolio," said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder & CEO, Simple Energy. “The Dot One. symbolizes our commitment to delivering a top-tier yet affordable electric mobility experience, seamlessly blending elegant design with cutting-edge features for our esteemed customers."

But even as Simple Energy looks to expand its presence in the extremely competitive space of Indian electric scooter segment, it has seen its share of controversies as well. Delivery timelines of Simple One, for instance, have seen delays and the first batch was eventually handed over to customers in June of this year. This after launching its debut model in August of 2021 and subsequently getting over one lakh bookings.

