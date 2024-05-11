Tata Ace EV 1000 electric cargo vehicle launched, promises a range of 161 km

Tata Motors has launched the new Ace EV 1000 e-cargo vehicle, bringing electric mobility solutions to last-mile delivery. The new Tata Ace EV 1000 comes with a payload of one tonne and promises a range of 161 km (certified) on a single charge. The manufacturer says the new zero-emissions Ace EV has been developed with inputs from its customers and the new version will cater to the needs of the FMCG, beverages, paint and lubricants, LPG and dairy sectors.

The new Tata Ace EV comes equipped with a battery management system, Fleet Edge telematics system and more, which have been developed by the Tata Group companies together. The new electric cargo model will be available via the company’s commercial vehicle dealerships across the country and will be supported by over 150 electric vehicle support centres.

Also Read : Tata Altroz Racer launch timeline leaked, dealership training starts.

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said “Over the past two years, our Ace EV customers have been beneficiaries of an unmatched experience, which is profitable and sustainable at the same time. They have become ambassadors of the revolutionary zero-emission last-mile mobility solution. With the launch of the Ace EV 1000, we are extending the experience to customers who are looking at solutions with improved operating economics across the varied sectors they service. We are confident that the Ace EV 1000 will contribute to a greener future while delivering superior value and low cost of ownership."

Powering the Tata Ace EV 1000 is the Evogen powertrain that comes with a seven-year battery warranty and a five-year comprehensive maintenance package. Tata says the underpinnings are safe for all-weather operations with features like an advanced battery cooling system and regenerative braking. Power comes from an electric motor tuned for 27 kW (36.2 bhp) and 130 Nm of peak torque.

The new Tata Ace EV 1000 is also capable of fast charging for higher uptime and also gets a higher grade-ability, which allows it to ascend easily in fully loaded conditions. The new offering does not have a direct rival but will face competition from electric three-wheelers from brands like Piaggio, Bajaj, Euler, Altigreen and more in the electric cargo vehicle segment.

