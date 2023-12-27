Simple Dot One launched at 1.4 lakh, pre-bookings to open from 27th January

Simple Energy has launched its new electric scooter, the Simple Dot One at a price of ₹1,39,999 (ex-showroom, Bangalore). The pre-bookings will open from 27th January for all customers, whereas existing customers who have booked the Simple One will be allowed to switch to Simple Dot One from 1st Jan 2024 onwards. Customers would need to pay a token amount of ₹1,947 to make the booking and deliveries would start in Bangalore first.

The manufacturer says that the Dot One is completely made in India and is based on the Simple One electric scooter but with a fixed and smaller battery pack. Speaking of the battery pack, the IDC claimed range of the Simple Dot one is 160 km. The manufacturer will offer a 750W charger that will be used to recharge the 3.7 kWh battery pack. Simple says that the Dot One uses a special set of tyres that help in increasing the range. The tyres measure 90-90 and are tubeless-type that wrap 12-inch wheels.

The scooter will be offered in six colour options - Namma Red, Brazen Black, Grace White, LightX, BrazenX and Azure Blue. A few numbers that the manufacturer is claiming are a 0 to 40 kmph time of 2.77 seconds and an electric motor that can produce a peak power output of 8.5 kW and a peak torque output of 72 Nm.

Also Read : Simpler One? How the new Simple Dot One is cheaper than the One electric scooter

In terms of features, there is a Combi-braking system, a touchscreen instrument cluster that supports a connected application. There is also a 35-litre under-seat storage that can be used to store stuff. Suspension duties on the electric scooter are being done by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking duties are performed by disc brakes at both ends.

Earlier, the Dot One was priced at ₹1 lakh but this price was limited to a few customers only. Despite expanding its portfolio, Simple Energy is still facing issues with deliveries.

First Published Date: