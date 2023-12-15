Saved Articles

Simple Energy Dot One STD

6/8
1.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Simple Energy Dot One Key Specs
Max Speed105 Km
Range151 Km
Dot One STD Latest Updates

Dot One falls under Electric bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Dot One STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. It offers many features like

  • Range: 151 km
  • Max Speed: 105 km
  • Battery Capacity: 3.7 kWh
    Simple Energy Dot One STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    105 Km
    151 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    99,999
    Insurance
    8,045
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,08,044
    EMI@2,322/mo
    Simple Energy Dot One STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Ground Clearance
    164.5 mm
    Length
    1907 mm
    Wheelbase
    1335 mm
    Height
    1170 mm
    Additional Storage
    35 L
    Kerb Weight
    126 Kg
    Saddle Height
    796 mm
    Width
    758 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    200 mm
    Rear Brake Diameter
    190 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Scooter Speed
    high
    0-40 Kmph (sec)
    2.77s
    Range
    151 km
    Max Speed
    105 km
    Motor IP Rating
    IP67
    Continious Power
    4500 W
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    8500
    Reverse Assist
    Yes
    Water Proof Rating
    IP67
    Drive Type
    Belt Drive
    Riding Modes
    Yes
    Music Control
    Yes
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Gradeability
    7.5 degrees
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Yes
    Internet Connectivity
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Underseat storage
    35 L
    Bluetooth Connectivity
    Bluetooth,WiFi
    Mobile Application
    Yes
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Additional Features
    Riding Mode - Eco|Ride|Dash|Sonic, Switche - Motor kill, Ignition, Multi toggle, Reverse, High-Low-Pass Beam, Water wading limit - 300 mm, Processor, Storage, RAM -Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core processor, 16GB, 2GB, Operating system - Android Open Source OS (AOSP), Resolution - 16.7M, 1000 Nits
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    7 inch TFT
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging Time(0-80%)
    3 Hours 47 Minutes
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    3.7 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Simple Energy Dot One STD EMI
    EMI2,090 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    97,239
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    97,239
    Interest Amount
    28,164
    Payable Amount
    1,25,403

