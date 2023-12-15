Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Speed
|105 Km
|Range
|151 Km
Dot One falls under Electric bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Dot One STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. It offers many features like
Dot One falls under Electric bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Dot One STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.08 Lakhs. It offers many features like Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts and specs like:
*Ex-showroom price