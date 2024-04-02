Tata Nexon On Road Price vs Hyundai Venue Car Variants Price - Which One to Choose?

Tata and Hyundai are among the most prominent automakers in India. Their product lineup is practical, inexpensive and dependable. These car brands offer sub-compact sports utility vehicles that are efficient and rich with the latest features. Potential car buyers planning to buy these car models must be aware of their features and specifications. It will help them to make an informed decision. Continue reading as we compare the Nexon with Venue in terms of performance, cost and amenities.

Compare Tata Nexon's on-road price with Hyundai Venue's variants. Find the ideal choice for you. Make an informed decision between these two popular models.

About Tata Nexon

The Nexon is a compact sports utility vehicle with a stylish coupe-inspired appearance. It has got luxury equipment and high build quality. The Indian carmaker unveiled the Nexon facelift recently. The facelift includes significant modifications in regards to its interior and feature set. The external design incorporates the new design language, which seems futuristic and distinguishes the Nexon from its competitors.

The Nexon is available in petrol and diesel engine choices. The petrol model features a turbocharged Revotron engine. The diesel variant has a turbocharged Revotorq engine. The engines are available with a six-speed manual and automatic transmission.

Another notable feature of the Nexon is its safety. It is the first Indian car to receive an impressive safety rating in crash tests. The Nexon provides an excellent value for money with powerful engine options, amenities and safety.

About Hyundai Venue

The Venue is a compact SUV. It has an appealing external design, a luxurious interior and several amenities. The compact size, eye-catching design and interior amenities make it ideal for urban environments. The newest facelifted generation of the Venue offers slight improvements to the appearance.

The powertrain options are petrol, diesel, and turbocharged petrol. The normally aspirated petrol and diesel engines have manual gears. But the turbo engine has an iMT and DCT gearbox. With its distinctive appearance, quality equipment, and engine options, the Venue is an ideal car. The SUV's superb build quality, both inside and out, adds to its attractiveness.

Hyundai Venue Vs Tata Nexon - Engine, Gearbox, and Performance

Under the hood, the new Hyundai Venue is available with three engine options: 1.2L MPi naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0L GDi turbo petrol engine, and 1.5L CRDi turbo diesel engine. In terms of power and specs, the 1.2L NA petrol produces 81.8 bhp, compared to 118 bhp from the turbo petrol engine and 115 bhp from the diesel motor. It is worth mentioning that the 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines are only available with a manual gearbox. However, the 1.0L turbo petrol engine is available with two distinct gearbox options: a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT.

The Nexon is available with two engines: a 1.2L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo diesel. The petrol engine produces 123 horsepower and 170 Nm of maximum torque, while the diesel engine generates 124 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both of these engine types are available with either a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Having said that, both vehicles provide a comparable driving experience, although the Nexon has a minor advantage over the Venue because of its superior ride-handling balance and high-speed characteristics. The Venue N-Line, on the other hand, is an excellent alternative for enthusiasts seeking more direct steering and firmer suspension, resulting in quicker handling in curves.

The Hyundai Venue also outperforms the Nexon in terms of overall refinement, with all three engine options receiving high praise for their smoothness and NVH levels. Overall, choosing between the two cars based on overall performance and dynamics is tough, and consumers will not notice a significant difference in in-cabin comfort or driving experience.

Price Comparison

The manufacturers provide their cars with both petrol and diesel, with manual and automatic transmission options. The Tata Nexon on road price ranges between Rs. 9.07 lakhs - Rs. 18.36 lakhs. The Venue car price is between Rs. 7.62 lakhs and Rs. 13.44 lakhs.

Mileage

When comparing the mileage of the Venue with the Nexon, the former's diesel model with a manual gearbox outperforms the latter. Even the sporty edition of the Venue has a higher mileage than the Nexon.

Safety Features

The Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon are both equipped with advanced safety measures. ANCAP and GNCAP rank them four and five stars, respectively. While the Venue has six airbags, the Nexon receives a 5-star safety certification. When comparing Nexon and Venue safety characteristics, the former gets a higher crash test rating than the latter.

Interiors and Features

Hyundai automobiles are known for their luxurious and high-quality interiors, and the Venue is no exception. In addition to a broad feature list, the Hyundai Venue has segment-best fit-finish standards and an excellent in-cabin experience. Likewise, the seats are both comfy and accommodating. The Venue's features include a huge electric sunroof, digital instrument dashboard, wireless charging, chilled storage compartment, push-button start, and more.

When it comes to the availability of features inside the cabin or the in-cabin experience for the occupants, the Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Venue are virtually identical. While the Nexon may not have the same degree of fit and finish or the grade of plastics used within the interior, it does have a more comfortable and accommodating back seat, making it more practical for many purchasers. Similarly, the Nexon, with its higher safety ratings, is a superior option for individuals who prioritise safety above features.

Conclusion

The Hyundai Venue is positioned as a practical, value-for-money, and feature-rich small SUV on the market, with not just refined and smooth powertrain options but also a premium and well-built cabin. The Nexon, on the other hand, is a practical and safe family vehicle because of its robust build quality, improved dynamics, and more pleasant ride. Furthermore, both automobiles provide a similar feature set and ownership experience.

