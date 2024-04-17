HT Auto
Right Hand Drive Hummer Ev A Reality? Uae Based Company Will Make One For You

Right-hand drive Hummer EV a reality? UAE-based company will make one for you

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2024, 21:38 PM
Hummer EV Right Hand Drive
This is the world's first right-hand drive Hummer EV created by UAE-based Global Conversions (Global Conversions)
Hummer EV Right Hand Drive
This is the world's first right-hand drive Hummer EV created by UAE-based Global Conversions

General Motors (GM) revived the iconic Hummer in the form of an all-new EV and the electric SUV continues to be a smashing off-roader even in its new avatar. The Hummer has a cult following globally but the GM has only been building the left-hand drive (LHD) versions so far, which puts the e-SUV out of reach for many right-hand drive market customers. Solving this issue is Global Conversions, a company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which has begun converting the Hummer EV to right-hand drive (RHD) models.

Global Conversions delivered its first RHD Hummer EV to a customer recently. The first example is finished in a shade of matte green. The company says the entire conversion took about 27 days to complete and required the company to rewire the electrical systems and completely redesign the interior layout to give the factory-finish feel.

Also Read : This gigantic Hummer is the world's biggest SUV. Know why.

Given that the Hummer EV is built by GM in limited numbers, the American automaker has found little incentive to produce an LHD version of the SUV. However, Global Conversions retrofitment opens up the opportunity to sell the Hummer EV in 77 RHD countries worldwide including Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Thailand, New Zealand, India and more.

The company is originally located in Sri Lanka and can export to most of the RHD markets. Apart from the Hummer EV, it's also working on RHD versions of the Ford Bronco, Ford F-150 Raptor, GMC Yukon Denali, and more. The company also offers a range of other services around vehicle protection, maintenance and restoration.

Hummer EV Right Hand Drive
The conversion from left-hand drive to right-hand drive takes about 27 days and includes reworking the dashboard layout and complete rewiring
Hummer EV Right Hand Drive
The conversion from left-hand drive to right-hand drive takes about 27 days and includes reworking the dashboard layout and complete rewiring

This particularly opens room for Hummer lovers in India, who could get the electric SUV converted to meet the local vehicle regulations. Global Conversions though hasn’t revealed the cost of the conversion but considering the steep pricing on the Hummer EV, don’t expect the conversion to be reasonable either. This will be an expensive affair, especially considering the time taken but will be a small price to pay for those looking to keep the Hummer dream alive.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2024, 21:38 PM IST
TAGS: Ford Raptor Global Conversions Global Conversions UAE Hummer EV GM General Motors

