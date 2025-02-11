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Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of One Gen 1.5 up to 248 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
One Gen 1.5 vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS One gen 1.5 Iqube
BrandSimple EnergyTVS
Price₹ 1.72 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range248 km/charge74-212 km/charge
Battery Capacity5 kWh-
Charging Time4 Hours2 Hours

Filters
One Gen 1.5
Simple Energy One Gen 1.5
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike

Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Speedometer
Front Right View
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Drag the handle left & right to view full image
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Specification
Ground Clearance
164.5 mm157 mm
Length
1900 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
137 kg115 kg
Height
1163 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
796 mm-
Width
758 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Range
248 km94 km
Max Speed
105 kmph77 kmph
No Of Batteries
2-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Electric Start-
Motor Power
8.5 kW4.4 kW
Reverse Assist
YesYes
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Chassis
Tubular-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork-
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock-
Features
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Gradeability
8 Degree10 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Find My Bike-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Geo Fencing
YesYes
Charging Station Locater
Yes-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
YesYes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours2 Hours
Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km-
Battery Capacity
5 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,81,2731,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,9441,11,422
RTO
00
Insurance
9,3295,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,8962,515
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

iQube Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ather Energy 450Xundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.55 - 1.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450X
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TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Ola Electric S1 X 3 Genundefined | Electric | Automatic₹95 - 1.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs S1 X 3 Gen
Hindustan Times
TVS iQubeundefined | Electric | Automatic₹1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Ather Energy 450Sundefined | Electric | Automatic₹84.34 - 1.53 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
iQube vs 450S

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Latest Car & Bike News

The 2025 Simple One packs even more range from the same battery setup promising 248 km (IDC), as opposed to 212 km on the Gen 1 version
2025 Simple One Gen 1.5 launched with new features, range increased to 248 km
11 Feb 2025
Since its launch, the iQube has not got any cosmetic changes.
TVS iQube crosses one million production milestone in India
25 Jun 2026
The Simple One Gen 1.5 finally bring the electric scooter up to speed with its rivals while improving its range even further at 248 km (IDC) on a single charge
Simple One Gen 1.5 First Ride Review - More practical, better packaged
11 Feb 2025
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29 Jun 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
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Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube come as two of the bestselling electric scooters in the Indian market.
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  News

Latest Videos

TVS iQube electric scooter road test review. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
TVS iQube electric scooter: Road test review
29 Jul 2021
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E4W Concept debuts as TVS and Hyundai's first EV prototype for last mile connectivity at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
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18 Oct 2023
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Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
After a quiet start, Simple Energy has tried to revive the brand with the updated One electric scooter in its Gen 1.5 version. The EV now has 248 kms of promised range in a single charge which is the highest in its segment.
Simple One Gen 1.5 review: Improved range and ride dynamics promise better performance from this Ather 450 rival
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