In 2026 Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Simple Energy One Gen 1.5 Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of One Gen 1.5 up to 248 km/charge and the iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
One Gen 1.5 vs iQube Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|One gen 1.5
|Iqube
|Brand
|Simple Energy
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.72 Lakhs
|₹ 1.15 Lakhs
|Range
|248 km/charge
|74-212 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|5 kWh
|-
|Charging Time
|4 Hours
|2 Hours