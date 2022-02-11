Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Joy e-bike Glob STD

81,121*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Joy e-bike Glob Key Specs
Max Speed25 kmph
Range60 km
View all Glob specs and features

Glob STD Latest Updates

Glob falls under Electric Bikes,Scooter category and has 1 variant. The price of Glob STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 81,121. It offers many features like Clock, Passenger Footrest,

  • Range: 60 km
  • Max Speed: 25 kmph
  • Battery Capacity: 13.98 kWh
    • ...Read More

    Joy e-bike Glob STD Price

    STD
    ₹ 81,121*On-Road Price
    25 Kmph
    60 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    77,400
    Insurance
    3,721
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    81,121
    EMI@1,744/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check Latest Offers
    Close

    Joy e-bike Glob STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Length
    1800 mm
    Height
    1100 mm
    Kerb Weight
    67 kg
    Width
    460 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Range
    60 km
    Max Speed
    25 kmph
    Max Power
    250 W
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Starting
    Remote Start,Push Button Start
    Motor Power
    250 W
    Drive Type
    Hub Motor
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Rear Suspension
    Dual Adjustable Shock Absorbers
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Fork Type Suspension
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Analogue
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    USB Charging Port
    Yes
    Display
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    Yes
    Charging at Home
    Yes
    Battery Capacity
    13.98 kWh
    Low Battery Indicator
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Battery Type
    Li-ion
    Joy e-bike Glob STD EMI
    EMI1,569 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    73,008
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    73,008
    Interest Amount
    21,146
    Payable Amount
    94,154

    Joy e-bike Glob Alternatives

    Ola Electric S1 X

    Ola Electric S1 X 2kWh

    89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Glob vs S1 X
    Okinawa PraisePro

    Okinawa PraisePro STD

    76,848
    Check Latest Offers
    Glob vs PraisePro
    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

    Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W 60 V 27 Ah

    75,499
    Check Latest Offers
    Glob vs Jaunty-3W
    PURE EV Epluto 7G

    PURE EV Epluto 7G STD

    83,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Glob vs Epluto 7G
    Okinawa Lite

    Okinawa Lite STD

    63,990
    Check Latest Offers
    Glob vs Lite

    Popular Scooters

    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa 6G Price in Delhi
    Suzuki Access 125

    Suzuki Access 125

    79,899 - 90,500
    Check Latest Offers
    Access 125 Price in Delhi
    TVS NTORQ 125

    TVS NTORQ 125

    84,636 - 1.05 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    NTORQ 125 Price in Delhi
    TVS Jupiter

    TVS Jupiter

    73,340 - 89,748
    Check Latest Offers
    Jupiter Price in Delhi
    Honda Activa 125

    Honda Activa 125

    79,806 - 88,979
    Check Latest Offers
    Activa 125 Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Scooters

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Popular Joy e-bike Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Joy e-bike Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Kawasaki Ninja 500

      Kawasaki Ninja 500

      5.24 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Mavrick 440

      Hero Mavrick 440

      1.99 - 2.24 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

      Triumph Scrambler 1200 X

      11.83 - 12.13 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Ampere Zeal EX

      Ampere Zeal EX

      96,690 Onwards
      Check Latest Offers
      Kinetic Green e-Luna

      Kinetic Green e-Luna

      69,990 - 74,990
      Check Latest Offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      75,141 - 76,486
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Classic 350

      1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Check Latest Offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Moto Guzzi V9

      Moto Guzzi V9

      14 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

      Harley-Davidson Edt 600R Electricbike

      6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Forza350

      Honda Forza350

      3 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details