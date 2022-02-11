HT Auto
WardWizard launches high-speed e-scooters Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu

The launch of the new electric scooters earmark the entry of the WardWizard into the high-speed e-scooter segment.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Feb 2022, 05:16 PM
WardWizard has already started the bookings of its high-speed electric scooters from today.
WardWizard, manufacturer of the electric two-wheeler brand ‘Joy e-bike’ on Friday announced the launch of two new ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed scooters - Wolf+ and Gen Next Nanu+ and a fleet management electric scooter Del Go.

The Wolf+ has been priced at 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom), while the Gen Next Nanu+ and Del Go cost 1.06 lakh and 1,14,500, respectively (both, ex-showroom).

(Also Read: WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bikes, plans to set up EV ancillary cluster)

The company says that the launch of the new scooters earmark the entry of the company into the high-speed electric scooter segment. The EV maker adds that the new scooters have been designed with a focus to promote localization and the ‘Make-in-India’ initiative. The company will manufacture the scooters at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The company has already started the bookings of the scooter from today and all the three models will come with a comprehensive warranty of 3 years. “We are one of the first few manufacturers to focus on the next-generation mobility solutions and usher in the era of sustainable mobility with the concept of Feasibility, Availability and Responsibility," said Yatin Gupte, Chairman & Managing Director, Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd.

(Also Read: WardWizard Mobility, maker of Joy e-bike, sells 3,860 units of EVs in December)

The new Wolf+, Gen Next Nanu electric scooters come with features such as Keyless Start/Stop, Smart connectivity, Driving modes, Remote applications, Reverse mode, Anti-theft, and GPS enabled. These scooters come with a 1500W motor which delivers a peak torque of 20 Nm and is good enough for a top speed of 55 kmph. Also, its battery has been rated as 60V35Ah for both scooters. The full charge battery range from this scooter is claimed at 100 km.

“As the Government is supporting the transition to e-mobility with various incentives and subsidies, we are also committed to strengthen and boost the potential of the industry with the cutting-edge technology and a world-class range of products. In this year, we are focussing on expanding our portfolio, network and diversify into new segments. We shall continue to invest on R&D and creating holistic e-mobility ecosystem to accelerate its growth and adoption of green mobility in the country," added Gupte.

First Published Date: 11 Feb 2022, 05:16 PM IST
TAGS: Wolf+ Ge Next Nanu+ Del Go WardWizard EVs EV mobility electric vehicles
