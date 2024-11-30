Ola Gig launched at ₹39,999, deliveries start in 2025: Key highlights you should know
- The Ola Gig was launched recently and it is among the first two electric models from the Indian company to feature a removable battery pack.
Ola Electric expanded its electric two-wheeler lineup with the launch of two new models, out of which, the new Ola Gig range is, as the name suggests, aimed at gig workers. Ola's new models feature a new, removable battery pack that can be used as a portable home inverter. Removable batteries are more convenient to use than fixed batteries. Users with fixed batteries must find a charging station or socket to recharge their portable charger. In contrast, users can quickly remove and recharge replaceable batteries at home or work. At charging stations, users can swap a dead battery with a charged one, usually in a matter of minutes.
The Ola Gig joins the company’s e-scooter portfolio with two variants aimed at different workloads. While the base model caters to those working for short trips, the top-spec Gig+ model is aimed at being suitable for longer distances with heavier payloads. If you are interested in the Ola Gig e-scooter, here are some key highlights that you should consider:
The Ola Gig stands out with its big single seat for the rider and rear carry, put together in a utilitarian design. In contrast, the Gig+ variant has additional body panels that distinguish it visually. Both Gig e-scooter models ride on 12-inch wheels, which complete the entire assembly.
The Ola Gig has drum brakes on both ends and gets telescopic forks at the front for suspension duties. It is driven by a small 250-watt electric motor and has a top speed of 25 kmph, making it exempt from registration requirements. In contrast, the Ola Gig+ has a more powerful 1.5 kW hub motor and a higher top speed of 45 kmph.
Both Ola Gig models include a single, swappable 1.5 kWh battery pack. With the Gig+, consumers can add an additional battery pack to the entire setup. The regular Gig has a range of 112 km with one pack, whereas the Gig+ claims to give out a range of up to 81 km with a single pack or 157 km with the dual-battery setup. While bookings have commenced, deliveries of the new models will begin in April 2025.
