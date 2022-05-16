In India, there are 6 Odysse Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Odysse Electric Evoqis, Odysse Electric V2, Odysse Electric Hawk, Odysse Electric E2Go, Odysse Electric Trot. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at
Rs. 71,100.
To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.
Best Odysse Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India
|Model Name
|Ex-Showroom Price
|Odysse Electric Evoqis
|₹ 1.18 - 1.71 Lakhs
|Odysse Electric V2
|₹ 77,250
|Odysse Electric Hawk
|₹ 73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs
|Odysse Electric E2Go
|₹ 71,100 - 94,100
|Odysse Electric Trot
|₹ 99,999