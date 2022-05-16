Best Odysse Electric Bikes

In India, there are 6 Odysse Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Odysse Electric Evoqis, Odysse Electric V2, Odysse Electric Hawk, Odysse Electric E2Go, Odysse Electric Trot. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 71,100. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.

Best Odysse Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model NameEx-Showroom Price
Odysse Electric Evoqis ₹ 1.18 - 1.71 Lakhs
Odysse Electric V2 ₹ 77,250
Odysse Electric Hawk ₹ 73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs
Odysse Electric E2Go ₹ 71,100 - 94,100
Odysse Electric Trot ₹ 99,999

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6 New Odysse Electric Bikes found

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Odysse Electric Evoqis Front Right View
1/10

Odysse Electric Evoqis

4.1
198
₹1.18 - 1.71 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
4.32 kWh
Speed
80 kmph
Range
140 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Odysse Electric V2 Front Left View
1/11

Odysse Electric V2

₹77,250
Battery Capacity
2.6 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
150 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Odysse Electric Hawk Front Left View
1/14

Odysse Electric Hawk

₹73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs
Battery Capacity
2.96 kWh
Speed
45 kmph
Range
170 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Odysse Electric E2Go Front Left View
1/9

Odysse Electric E2Go

₹71,100 - 94,100
Battery Capacity
1.68 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
130 km
3 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Odysse Electric Trot Front Left View
1/8

Odysse Electric Trot

₹99,999
Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
75 km
1 Variant Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List
Odysse Electric Racer Neo Front Left View
1/8

Odysse Electric Racer Neo

₹52,000 - 63,000
Battery Capacity
2.7 kWh
Speed
25 kmph
Range
115 km
2 Variants Matching your Search Criteria
Open Matching Variants List

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