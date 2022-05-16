Best Odysse Electric Bikes Price List (2026) in India

Model Name Ex-Showroom Price Odysse Electric Evoqis ₹ 1.18 - 1.71 Lakhs Odysse Electric V2 ₹ 77,250 Odysse Electric Hawk ₹ 73,999 - 1.18 Lakhs Odysse Electric E2Go ₹ 71,100 - 94,100 Odysse Electric Trot ₹ 99,999

In India, there are 6 Odysse Electric Bikes that are featured on HT Auto, with the top picks being the Odysse Electric Evoqis, Odysse Electric V2, Odysse Electric Hawk, Odysse Electric E2Go, Odysse Electric Trot. These models have an ex-showroom price starting at Rs. 71,100. To explore the on-road price, available offers, specifications, and additional features of these vehicles, feel free to check them out.