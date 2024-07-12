HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesOdysse ElectricV2On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Odysse Electric V2 On Road Price in Ahmedabad

Odysse Electric V2 Front Left View
Odysse Electric V2 Front Tyre View
Odysse Electric V2 Headlight View
Odysse Electric V2 Seat View
Odysse Electric V2 Footspace View
Odysse Electric V2 Carbon Black
77,250 - 1 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
V2 Price in Ahmedabad

Odysse Electric V2 on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 80,970. The on road price for Odysse Electric V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model

VariantsOn-Road Price
Odysse Electric V2 STD₹ 80,970
Odysse Electric V2 Plus₹ 1.05 Lakhs
...Read More

Odysse Electric V2 Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

STD
₹ 80,969*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
75 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,250
Insurance
3,719
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ahmedabad)
80,969
EMI@1,740/mo
Plus
₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
25 Kmph
150 Km
Odysse Electric V2 Alternatives

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

1.03 Lakhs
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Ahmedabad
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini

Super Soco Cumini

90,000 Onwards
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Price in Ahmedabad
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Ahmedabad
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Odysse Electric Bikes

    News

    Ducati says the Superquadro engine on the final edition is the most sophisticated twin-cylinder unit ever produced by the Italian company
    Ducati Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition revealed, limited to only 555 units
    12 Jul 2024
    The 2024 Ducati Panigale V2 Black arrives at a premium of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000 over the Ducati Red shade available with the bike
    Ducati Panigale V2 Black launched in India at Rs. 20.98 Lakh. Check what’s new
    11 Jun 2024
    The KTM 990 RC R will be powered by a 990cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, derived from the acclaimed 990 Duke, delivering 126 bhp
    KTM 990 RC R prototype unveiled, to rival Yamaha R9 & Ducati Panigale V2
    9 May 2024
    Royal Enfield will offer the Nirvik V2 in six sizes.
    Royal Enfield Nirvik V2 riding jacket launched at 17,950. Check what's new
    30 Apr 2024
    Ducati Panigale V2 in new Black on Black livery.
    Ducati Panigale V2 gets new black livery, bookings open
    17 Apr 2024
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle in an effort to offer more value for money to customers who look for better efficiency and less cost on fuel.
    Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike review: Can it trigger a revolution in two-wheelers?
    15 Jul 2024
    Ultraviolette has launched the updated version of the F77 Mach 2 and F77 Mach 2 Recon at introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.99 lakh respectively.
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 video review: Is it better than its predecessor?
    8 Jul 2024
    Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
    Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
    5 Jul 2024
    The BGauss RUV 350 gets a 3.4 kW motor with 165 Nm of peak torque. The motor has been mounted on to the rear wheel
    Watch: BGauss RUV 350 electric scooter key features explained
    26 Jun 2024
    Toyota Motor has introduced its most accessible SUV in the country in the form of the new Urban Cruiser Taisor. The new Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced from Rx 7.73 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) and is a subcompact SUV based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor review: Can it replicate Maruti Fronx’s success?
    11 Jun 2024
