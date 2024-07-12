Odysse Electric V2 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 80,970. The on road price for Odysse Electric V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model Odysse Electric V2 on road price in Kolkata starts from Rs. 80,970. The on road price for Odysse Electric V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Kolkata. The lowest price model is Odysse Electric V2 STD and the most priced model is Odysse Electric V2 Plus. Visit your nearest Odysse Electric V2 dealers and showrooms in Kolkata for best offers. Odysse Electric V2 on road price breakup in Kolkata includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Odysse Electric V2 is mainly compared to Deltic M Plus which starts at Rs. 65,490 in Kolkata, PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Kolkata and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Kolkata. Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric V2 STD ₹ 80,970 Odysse Electric V2 Plus ₹ 1.05 Lakhs