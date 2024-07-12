Odysse Electric V2 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 80,970. The on road price for Odysse Electric V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model Odysse Electric V2 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 80,970. The on road price for Odysse Electric V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.05 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is Odysse Electric V2 STD and the most priced model is Odysse Electric V2 Plus. Visit your nearest Odysse Electric V2 dealers and showrooms in Delhi for best offers. Odysse Electric V2 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Odysse Electric V2 is mainly compared to PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro which starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs in Delhi, Ola Electric S1 X which starts at Rs. 89,999 in Delhi and Super Soco Cumini starting at Rs. 90,000 in Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Odysse Electric V2 STD ₹ 80,970 Odysse Electric V2 Plus ₹ 1.05 Lakhs