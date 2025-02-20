HT Auto
Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 Front Right View
UPCOMING

DUCATI Multistrada V2 2025

Exp. Launch on 20 Feb 2025
Multistrada V2 2025 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Segment Average: 937.0 cc

Multistrada V2 2025: 890.0 cc

Segment average
Power

Segment Average: 113.89 ps

Multistrada V2 2025: 116.59 ps

Segment average

About Ducati Multistrada V2 2025

Multistrada V2 2025 Latest Update

  • 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover globally. Will it launch in India next year?
  • Ducati launches new Multistrada V2 in India, comes with improved ergonomics

    • Multistrada V2 2025 Launch Date

    The Ducati Multistrada ...Read More

    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Multistrada V2 2025.
    Ducati Multistrada V2 2025
    Ducati DesertX
    VS
    Ducati Multistrada V2 2025
    Select model
    Ducati DesertX
    Select model
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front Right View
    Swipe Left
    Drag the handle left & right to view full image
    Swipe Right

    Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 Alternatives

    KTM 890 Adventure R

    KTM 890 Adventure R

    15.8 Lakhs
    View similar Bikes
    Triumph Tiger 1200

    Triumph Tiger 1200

    17 - 21.69 Lakhs
    View similar Bikes
    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

    Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

    16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
    View similar Bikes
    Ducati DesertX

    Ducati DesertX

    18.33 - 23.71 Lakhs
    View similar Bikes
    Moto Guzzi V85 TT

    Moto Guzzi V85 TT

    15.4 Lakhs
    View similar Bikes
    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    Aprilia Tuareg 660

    18.85 - 19.16 Lakhs
    View similar Bikes

    Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 Images

    Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 Image 1
    Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 Specifications and Features

    Max Power116.59 PS @ 10750 rpm
    Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Traction ControlYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine890 cc

    Popular Ducati Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Ducati Bikes

      Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 News

      The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 has been unveiled globally and it will be available with the new twin-cylinder engine that debuted with the 2025 Panigale V2.
      2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover globally. Will it launch in India next year?
      6 Dec 2024
      New Ducati Multistrada V2 comes with lightweight and improved ergonomics.
      Ducati launches new Multistrada V2 in India, comes with improved ergonomics
      25 Apr 2022
      Ducati Multistrada V2 is an improved version of Multistrada 950.
      Ducati Multistrada V2 to launch in India on April 25
      22 Apr 2022
      Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover as an improved version of Multistrada 950.
      Ducati Multistrada V2 launched as an improved version of Multistrada 950
      1 Oct 2021
      The new livery makes the Diavel bolder and easier to maintain with its matte finish.
      Ducati Diavel V4 gets a refresh with a new Black Roadster livery. Feast your eyes with the bolder look
      13 Dec 2024
      View all
       Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 News
      Explore Other Options

      Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 FAQs

      The Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 17 Lakhs.
      The Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 is expected to launch on 20th Feb 2025, introducing a new addition to the 890 cc segment.
      The Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 features a 890 cc engine delivering a powerful 116.59 PS @ 10750 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
      The Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 faces competition from the likes of KTM 890 Adventure R and Triumph Tiger 1200 in the 890 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

      Latest Bikes in India 2024

      Vida V2

      Vida V2

      96,000 - 1.35 Lakhs
      Lectrix NDuro

      Lectrix NDuro

      84,999 - 94,999
      Ola Electric S1 Z

      Ola Electric S1 Z

      59,999 - 64,999
      Ola Electric Gig

      Ola Electric Gig

      39,999 - 49,999
      Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

      Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

      2.35 - 2.38 Lakhs
      Popular Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

      1.85 Lakhs
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
      Harley-Davidson X440

      Harley-Davidson X440

      2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
      TVS Raider

      TVS Raider

      85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
      TVS Ronin

      TVS Ronin

      1.35 - 1.73 Lakhs
      Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

      Bajaj Chetak 2024

      Bajaj Chetak 2024

      1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda CL500 Scrambler

      Honda CL500 Scrambler

      6 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Indian FTR 1200

      Indian FTR 1200

      16.3 - 16.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Yamaha RX 100

      Yamaha RX 100

      1 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes

      BMW F900 GS Adventure

      BMW F900 GS Adventure

      14.75 Lakhs
      Honda CB200X

      Honda CB200X

      1.47 Lakhs
      Ducati DesertX

      Ducati DesertX

      18.33 - 23.71 Lakhs
      BMW F900 GS

      BMW F900 GS

      13.75 Lakhs
      Honda NX500

      Honda NX500

      5.9 Lakhs
      View all
       Popular Adventure Tourer Bikes
