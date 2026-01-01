|Engine
|890 cc
The Multistrada V2 STD 2025, is listed at ₹20.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Multistrada V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Multistrada V2 STD 2025 is available in 3 colour options: Ducati Red, S Ducati Red, S Storm Green.
The Multistrada V2 STD 2025 is powered by a 890 cc engine.
In the Multistrada V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.
The Multistrada V2 STD 2025 has Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.