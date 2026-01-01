hamburger icon
Ducati Multistrada V2 Front Left View
Ducati Multistrada V2 Front Left View
Ducati Multistrada V2 Front Right View
Ducati Multistrada V2 Front View
Ducati Multistrada V2 Left View
Ducati Multistrada V2 Rear Left View
Ducati Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red

23.19 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Ducati Multistrada V2 Key Specs
Engine890 cc
View all Multistrada V2 specs and features

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red Prices

The Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red, is listed at ₹23.19 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red Mileage

All variants of the Multistrada V2 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red Colours

The Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red is available in 3 colour options: Ducati Red, S Ducati Red, S Storm Green.

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red Engine and Transmission

The Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red is powered by a 890 cc engine.

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Multistrada V2's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 priced between ₹24.64 Lakhs - 25.1 Lakhs or the Triumph Tiger 1200 priced between ₹19.39 Lakhs - 21.89 Lakhs.

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red Specs & Features

The Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red has Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Ducati Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red Price

Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red

₹23.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,99,800
RTO
1,67,984
Insurance
50,792
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,18,576
EMI@49,835/mo
Ducati Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
19 L
Wheelbase
1572.5 mm
Kerb Weight
202 kg
Saddle Height
830 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR19, Rear :-170/60 ZR17
Rear Brake Diameter
265 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
182 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
116.59 PS @ 10750 rpm
Stroke
61.5 mm
Max Torque
92 Nm @ 8250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
890 cc
Engine Type
90 Degree V2, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Intake Variable Valves Timing System, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Hydraulically Controlled Slipper And Self-servo Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
96 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
45 mm Fully Adjustable USD Fork, Electronic Compression And Rebound Damping Adjustment With Ducati Skyhook Suspension, Travel - 170 mm
Rear Suspension
Fully Adjustable Monoshock, Electronic Adjustment with Ducati Skyhook Suspension, Aluminium Double-sided Swingarm, Travel - 170 mm

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Sports,Touring,Urban,Enduro
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control, Ducati Multimedia System
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ducati Multistrada V2 S Ducati Red EMI
EMI44,852 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
20,86,718
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
20,86,718
Interest Amount
6,04,385
Payable Amount
26,91,103

Ducati Multistrada V2 other Variants

Multistrada V2 STD 2025

₹20.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,88,000
RTO
1,51,040
Insurance
47,468
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,86,508
EMI@44,847/mo
Multistrada V2 S Storm Green

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,29,700
RTO
1,70,376
Insurance
51,261
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,51,337
EMI@50,539/mo
Ducati Multistrada V2 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250

24.64 - 25.1 LakhsEx-Showroom
Multistrada V2vsPan America 1250
Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.39 - 21.89 LakhsEx-Showroom
Multistrada V2vsTiger 1200
BMW S 1000 XR

BMW S 1000 XR

22.5 LakhsEx-Showroom
Multistrada V2vsS 1000 XR
Ducati DesertX

Ducati DesertX

19.59 - 25.34 LakhsEx-Showroom
Multistrada V2vsDesertX
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

18.06 LakhsEx-Showroom
Multistrada V2vsHayabusa
BMW R 1250 RT

BMW R 1250 RT

24.95 LakhsEx-Showroom
Multistrada V2vsR 1250 RT

