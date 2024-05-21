In 2026 BMW S 1000 XR or Ducati Multistrada V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW S 1000 XR Price starts at Rs. 22.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Multistrada V2 Price starts at Rs. 18.88 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). S 1000 XR engine makes power and torque 165 PS PS & 114 Nm. On the other hand, Multistrada V2 engine makes power & torque 115.56 PS & 92.1 Nm respectively. BMW offers the S 1000 XR in 1 colour. The S 1000 XR mileage is around 20 kmpl. The Multistrada V2 mileage is around 16.9 kmpl.
S 1000 XR vs Multistrada V2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|S 1000 xr
|Multistrada v2
|Brand
|BMW
|Ducati
|Price
|₹ 22.5 Lakhs
|₹ 18.88 Lakhs
|Mileage
|20 kmpl
|16.9 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|999 cc
|890 cc
|Power
|165 PS PS
|115.56 PS