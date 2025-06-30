Category Average: 199.6 cc
NT1100: 1084.0 cc
Category Average: 45.81 bhp
NT1100: 101.0 bhp
Honda NT1100 is available in the 3 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|101 bhp @ 7250 rpm
|Body Type
|Sports Tourer Bikes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|1084 cc
