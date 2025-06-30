HT Auto
Honda NT1100 Front Right View
1/4
UPCOMING
Honda NT1100 Front Right 1 View
2/4
Honda NT1100 Right View
3/4
Honda NT1100 Headlight View
4/4

HONDA NT1100

Exp. Launch on 30 Jun 2025
1.7 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Colours
News
News

NT1100 Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 199.6 cc

NT1100: 1084.0 cc

Category average
Power

Category Average: 45.81 bhp

NT1100: 101.0 bhp

Category average

View all NT1100 Specs and Features

view all specs and features

About Honda NT1100

NT1100 Latest Update

  • Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at ₹1.57 lakh
  • Honda ready to revive Nissan takeover talks, puts condition. Here's what it is

    • NT1100 Launch Date

    The Honda NT1100 is ...Read More

    Honda NT1100 Alternatives

    Hero XPulse 200 4V

    Hero XPulse 200 4V

    1.51 - 1.68 Lakhs
    View similar Bikes
    Honda CB200X

    Honda CB200X

    1.47 Lakhs
    View similar Bikes

    Honda NT1100 Images

    Honda NT1100 Image 1
    Honda NT1100 Image 2
    Honda NT1100 Image 3
    Honda NT1100 Image 4

    Honda NT1100 Colours

    Honda NT1100 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

    Gunmetal black metallic
    Honda NT1100 Specifications and Features

    Max Power101 bhp @ 7250 rpm
    Body TypeSports Tourer Bikes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine1084 cc

    Popular Honda Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Honda Bikes

    Honda NT1100 News

    Honda Hornet 2.0 will be sold through Red Wing and BigWing dealerships across India.
    Honda Hornet 2.0 achieves OBD-2B compliance, launched at 1.57 lakh
    19 Feb 2025
    Honda Cars and Nissan Motor are among the top three carmakers from Japan which also operate in India.
    Honda ready to revive Nissan takeover talks, puts condition. Here's what it is
    18 Feb 2025
    While the Ola Roadster X starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>90,000, the Honda Shine 125 starts at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span> <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>84,493
    Ola Roadster X vs Honda Shine 125: EV or ICE? Which way suits you
    17 Feb 2025
    Honda NT1100 is a sport-tourer that shares the same engine with Honda Africa Twin.
    Honda NT1100 sport tourer bike's design patented in India. Launch soon?
    17 Feb 2025
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Feb 15: Mahindra XEV 9e & BE6 bookings begin, Maruti Brezza price hiked, Honda CBR650R deliveries start
    16 Feb 2025
    View all
     Honda NT1100 News
    Explore Other Options

    Honda NT1100 FAQs

    The Honda NT1100 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs.
    The Honda NT1100 is expected to launch on 30th Jun 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1084 cc segment.
    The Honda NT1100 features a 1084 cc engine delivering a powerful 101 bhp @ 7250 rpm. It has a manual transmission.
    The Honda NT1100 faces competition from the likes of Hero XPulse 200 4V and Honda CB200X in the 1084 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

