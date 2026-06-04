Honda India Foundation opens Haryana’s first free driving practice zone

Honda India Foundation has launched the first free Driving Practice Zone in Haryana at Mahendragarh, creating a training space for aspiring drivers in the district. The facility is open to the public and is intended to provide learners with a safer alternative to practising on busy roads.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Kanwar Singh Yadav, MLA, Mahendragarh; Anupama Anjali, IAS, Deputy Commissioner, Mahendragarh; Deepak, IPS, Superintendent of Police, Mahendragarh; and Vinay Dhingra, Trustee, Honda India Foundation.

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Safer training space

The new Driving Practice Zone, or DPZ, is designed to fill a gap that exists in many Tier II and Tier III towns. In such places, formal driving practice infrastructure is often limited, pushing new drivers to learn on public roads. That can create risks for both learners and other road users.

By setting up a dedicated facility, Honda India Foundation aims to give first-time drivers a controlled environment where they can build basic skills before heading out into traffic. The organisation says the effort is part of its wider road safety work at the community level.

The new practice track aims to improve driver confidence, road awareness and safe driving habits through structured training.

What the facility offers

The Mahendragarh DPZ includes practice tracks and a classroom for theoretical learning. These spaces are intended to help learners improve control, confidence, and understanding of road rules. The setup also supports safer and more responsible driving habits from the start

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.The foundation says the facility is available free of cost, making it accessible to all aspiring drivers in the region. That could be especially useful for young learners and residents who lack access to private training grounds or formal driving schools.

Speaking at the event, Vinay Dhingra, Trustee, Honda India Foundation, said, “Road safety begins with access to the right training environment. Through this Driving Practice Zone, we aim to provide learner drivers with a safe, structured space to build driving skills, improve awareness, and develop responsible road behaviour before they begin driving on public roads. This initiative reflects our continued commitment to making road safety training more accessible at the community level."

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