Honda NT1100 design patented in India. Will this sport tourer launch in India?

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has filed another design patent in India, this time for the NT1100 tourer. This sport-tourer bike is already on sale in the international market, and it seems the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer is gearing up to launch this model in India. However, Honda has not revealed any official timeline for the NT1100's India launch.

If Honda decides to bring the NT1100 to the Indian market, it will be interesting to see if the Japanese brand introduces the motorcycle with the same equipment and specifications as the international market-spec model. Upon launch, Some of its direct rivals could include other full-sized touring bikes such as the BMW R 1250 RT, and the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX.

Honda NT1100: Key design elements

The Honda NT1100 is a proper touring-oriented high-performance motorcycle. The sport-tourer bike gets a muscular bodywork with sporty styling. It comes with a sleek design with large body panels and a grand tourer build that is quite clean and grabs attention easily.

The Honda NT1100 motorcycle previewed through the design patent doesn't come with its touring accessories. However, Honda offers hardcase panniers and several other touring-related accessories with the NT1100. Honda offers features like a TFT digital display on the instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, multiple riding modes, ABS, traction control, and more with the NT1100.

Honda NT1100: What powers it

Powering the Honda NT1100 sport-tourer is a 1,084 cc parallel-twin engine that also works onboard the Honda Africa Twin. The Honda NT1100 motorcycle churns out around 100 bhp peak power and 116 Nm of maximum torque. The Japanese high-performance sport-tourer comes with a DCT setup linked to a chain drive.

Honda NT1100: Brake and suspension

The Honda NT1100 rides on electronically adjustable Showa front forks and a monoshock absorber for suspension duty. For braking purposes, the Honda NT1100 motorcycle gets dual front discs and a single rear disc mounted on the 17-inch wheels.

