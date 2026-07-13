Honda bullish on Indian two-wheeler market, will bring new models in H2 FY27

Honda is bullish on the long-term growth potential of the Indian two-wheeler market. The Japanese automaker's wholly owned subsidiary, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), which is the second biggest two-wheeler brand in India, sees rising demand for premium products to fuel the continuous growth momentum in the market. Keeping pace with these evolving customer demands, the company plans to bring new products. The OEM has stated that it will bring fresh models to the market in the second half of FY27.

HMSI's President and CEO, Tsutsumu Otani, told PTI in an interview that the brand will bring new two-wheelers to India that will be aligned with evolving customer demands. The company expects the Indian two-wheeler market, which witnessed a strong performance in FY26, to continue its growth trajectory, albeit at a more moderate pace. "In the long term, we remain confident about the growth potential of the Indian two-wheeler market. Improving rural infrastructure, rising personal mobility needs, increasing participation of women in the workforce, and growing demand for premium products are expected to continue supporting industry growth," Otani said.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes UPCOMING Honda Forza350 ₹3 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹4,000/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Honda PCX160 ₹1.20 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,600/ month Check Eligibility UPCOMING Honda NT1100 ₹1.70 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,300/ month Check Eligibility Honda CB350 ₹1.97 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹2,600/ month Check Eligibility Honda SP160 ₹1.13 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹1,500/ month Check Eligibility Honda NX500 ₹6.33 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹8,300/ month Check Eligibility

The Indian two-wheeler industry witnessed a strong performance in FY26, on the back of rural recovery, premiumisation, improving exports, and supportive policy measures. Two-wheeler wholesales in India in FY26 were at 2,17,05,974 units as compared to 1,96,07,332 units registered in FY25, up 10.7%, as per Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data.

HMSI expects moderate growth in H2 FY27

Speaking about the growth momentum in FY27, Otani said the industry is expected to continue its growth trajectory, although at a more moderate pace. For FY27, he said that the company remains focused on delivering sustainable growth. He also said that the OEM is optimistic about the H1 FY27 performance, supported by healthy domestic demand and positive industry fundamentals.

However, the HMSI official also said that the outlook for the H2 FY27 remains dependent on several external factors, including the monsoon, which influences rural incomes and demand, as well as geopolitical developments that could impact logistics costs, raw material prices, and overall market sentiment.

HMSI to bring new products in H2 FY27

Speaking about the company's product pipeline for the market, Otani said that the OEM's focus remains on delivering products that align with evolving customer needs while strengthening both its domestic business and export footprint. He asserted that India continues to be a key market for Honda globally. "We remain committed to creating sustainable long-term value by responding proactively to changing market dynamics and customer expectations," Otani said, while adding, “Honda plans to introduce new models in the second half of the year, with business activity typically picking up from the Diwali season onwards." However, he did not elaborate on the details.

Commenting on the company's electric mobility roadmap, the top official said it remains an important pillar of Honda's long-term vision, and the company will continue to strengthen its readiness to expand its EV portfolio in line with evolving market demand and ecosystem development. "Our approach is focused on delivering practical, scalable, and customer-centric solutions," he said.

Noting that Indian consumers have diverse mobility requirements, he said the choice between ICE and electric vehicles will ultimately depend on factors such as affordability, convenience, charging infrastructure, and usage patterns. While EVs offer lower running costs, their adoption will continue to vary across regions depending on infrastructure readiness and local conditions. "Therefore, we believe multiple technologies, including ICE, EVs, and alternative fuels, are likely to coexist for the foreseeable future," Otani stated, while also adding, "Our focus remains on delivering practical, reliable, and customer-centric mobility solutions that are aligned with market needs."

As demand evolves and the ecosystem matures, he said Honda will continue to respond proactively with solutions that best meet customer expectations.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: