2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 and V2 S reach India with upgrades: 5 things to know

The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 is finally here in India, now launched in both V2 and V2 S variants. Italian brand’s middleweight adventure tourer comes with significant upgrades that make it lighter, more comfortable, and add more electronics without compromising on the core characteristics that define the model. The Multistrada V2 is among Ducati’s latest middleweight models underpinned by the new Testastretta V-twin engine, which is much lighter than the outgoing unit while being more refined. With upgrades across its design, tech suite, powertrain, and chassis, here is everything you need to know about the Ducati Multistrada V2 before you set your eyes on one:

1. Refined design

The latest version remains faithful to the Multistrada family’s distinctive design while bringing a sharper and more compact form. The Multistrada V2 features a horizontally layered silhouette with a short tail section and a muscular fuel tank. The iconic front beak gets slimmed down while the front fascia is fitted with new full-LED headlamps and DRLs inspired by the latest Panigales and Multistrada V4, highlighting the unmistakable Ducati DNA. At the rear, a silencer has been redesigned with a more angular outline and delivers a deeper exhaust tone. Ducati has further reworked the knee and thigh contact patches for a better sense of control, while aerodynamic deflectors and conveyors are integrated into the bodywork to send cool air to the rider’s legs.

2. Enhanced tech suite

The 2025 Multistrada V2 comes with a new 5-inch TFT colour dash with a redesigned UI and switchgear controls

Ducatis of today bring a plethora of electronics and rider aids, and to this end, the Multistrada V2 is no slouch. The tourer’s tech suite revolves around a 6-axis IMU, which coordinates safety and performance functions such as Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0. Ducati further offers five distinct riding modes: Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, and Wet. These are configurable through the new 5-inch TFT colour dash with a redesigned UI and switchgear controls. Additional features include cruise control, USB charging port, and Ducati Brake Light EVO.

The V2 S variant is set apart by the Ducati Skyhook Suspension (DSS) system with electronic adjustment and a Minimum Preload feature that enables the rider to lower the rear suspension for easier footing.

Also Read : Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected

3. New V2 Engine

Powering the 2025 Multistrada V2 is Ducati’s newly developed 890 cc Testastretta 11-degree V-twin engine, which saw its global debut with the Panigale V2. Weighing in at 54.4 kg, it is the lightest Ducati twin-cylinder, tuned specifically for the Multistrada’s characteristics. On our tourer, it makes 113.9 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 92.1 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.

The V2 features variable intake valve timing for a wider torque curve and a sharp low-end response. It gets a larger flywheel and unique gear ratios, where the first and second gears are shorter and the 6th gear is longer for optimised fuel consumption and touring comfort. The motorcycle is available with the

4. Revised chassis setup

While the standard Multistrada V2 uses mechanically adjustable suspension, the V2 S employs the fully adjustable Ducati Skyhook system

The V-twin is housed as the stressed member of the new aluminium monocoque main frame, which is paired with a steel trellis rear subframe and a new cast-aluminium swingarm. This combination shaves off 18 kg of overall weight, bringing the kerb figure down to 199 kg for the standard V2 and 202 kg for the V2 S. The redesigned subframe makes for a slimmer tail section that is more comfortable for the rider.

The suspension setup varies between variants: the Multistrada V2 uses mechanically adjustable 45 mm Marzocchi forks and a matching monoshock, while the V2 S adds full electronic adjustability through the Ducati Skyhook system. Both variants offer 170 mm of wheel travel, enabling the motorcycle to handle diverse surfaces confidently. The tourer rides on 19/17-inch lightweight aluminium rims wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion Trail IIs. These are equipped with dual 320 mm front discs and a 265 mm rear disc with Brembo callipers, aided by cornering ABS for added control.

Also Read : 2026 Kawasaki Z650 S revealed globally – What you need to know ahead of India launch

5. Pricing and availability

Ducati has launched the 2025 Multistrada V2 lineup in India with three options: the Multistrada V2 in Ducati Red priced at ₹18.88 lakh, the V2 S in Ducati Red at ₹20.99 lakh, and the V2 S in Storm Green at ₹21.29 lakh (all ex-showroom). Both variants are now available across Ducati dealerships nationwide. These prices mark a slight premium over the outgoing model, which went as high as ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec V2 S.

The adventure tourer is fully compliant with E20 petrol, and Ducati offers a range of factory accessories, including aluminium and plastic panniers, crash protection kits, spoked wheels, and centre stands. Dedicated touring gear and apparel have also been designed to complement the Multistrada identity.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: