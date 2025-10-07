HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Next Gen Ducati Desertx Spotted Testing With New V2 Engine, Eicma Debut Expected

Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 07 Oct 2025, 16:18 pm
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Google Preferred Source Ribbon

  • The upcoming DesertX grows lighter with a new engine, revised chassis and suspension geometry, and structural changes.  

2026 Ducati DesertX
The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
2026 Ducati DesertX
The 2026 DesertX has been spotted testing with the new V2 engine ahead of a possible debut at EICMA 2025
View Personalised Offers on
Ducati DesertX arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

The Ducati DesertX is the Italian marque’s first off-road-focused tourer, and it has been spied testing in a new avatar for the next-generation model. First shown as a concept under the Scrambler brand, the DesertX entered production in 2022 with the Testrastretta V2 engine and paved the way for the brand’s expansion into the off-road motorcycle space. For its next generation, Ducati appears to have fitted in its new 890 cc V2 engine alongside a range of structural and cosmetic changes.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

The camouflaged test mule reveals that while the overall silhouette has been carried over, the design is slimmer. This is especially true for the tail section, which has been made more compact, and the bike gets a new swingarm. The front fascia retains the signature dual-pod round LED headlamps while also seeming to lose out on some visual mass. These changes are expected to make the DesertX lighter and more capable overall.

2026 Ducati DesertX: Expected specs

CategoryDetails
Model Year2026
SegmentAdventure / Off-road Tourer
EngineNew 890 cc V2 engine with conventional valve control
Power OutputEstimated 116–120 bhp
Transmission6-speed gearbox
ChassisReworked frame with revised suspension geometry
SuspensionFully adjustable units front and rear
Wheels21-inch front / 18-inch rear wire-spoked setup
BrakesDual-disc front, single-disc rear (specs TBA)
Design UpdatesSlimmer bodywork, compact tail section, new swingarm, dual-pod LED headlamps
WeightExpected reduction vs. current model (approx. 18 kg lighter)
Expected VariantsStandard model first, DesertX Rally to follow
Launch TimelineGlobal debut at EICMA 2025; launch in 2026
Expected Price (India)Above 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Desertx (HT Auto photo)
Ducati DesertX
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon17.8 kmpl
₹ 18.33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Desertx 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati DesertX 2025
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 21.75 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw S 1000 Xr (HT Auto photo)
BMW S 1000 XR
Engine Icon999.0 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 22.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Triumph Tiger 1200 (HT Auto photo)
Triumph Tiger 1200
Engine Icon1160.0 cc Mileage Icon19.6 kmpl
₹ 19.38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati Multistrada V2 2025
Engine Icon890 cc
₹ 17 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Harley-davidson Pan America 1250 (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Engine Icon1252 cc Mileage Icon18.33 kmpl
₹ 24.64 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

New Ducati DesertX: Engine and Performance

The 2026 DesertX will use Ducati’s new-generation 890 cc V2 engine with conventional valve control, replacing the older 937 cc Testrastretta V2 with desmodronic valves. This power unit, employed in models such as the Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2, delivers between 116–120 bhp. This is the lightest twin-cylinder from the brand and promises a significant reduction in weight over the outgoing model. For context, when the Multistrada V2 was converted, it resulted in approximately 18 kg in weight savings.

New Ducati DesertX: Chassis and hardware

2026 Ducati DesertX
The next-gen DesertX will get an updated chassis with revised suspension geometry for improved off-road handling and performance
2026 Ducati DesertX
The next-gen DesertX will get an updated chassis with revised suspension geometry for improved off-road handling and performance

The new DesertX will be built around a reworked chassis with revised suspension geometry that includes a new rear shock absorber and swingarm design aimed at improving off-road performance. The bike will continue to ride on the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels setup, with fully adjustable suspension units at both ends.

Also Read : Next-gen MV Agusta Brutale supernaked confirmed for global debut at EICMA 2025

New Ducati DesertX: Launch timeline

The 2026 Ducati DesertX is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming EICMA 2025 trade show in Milan, Italy, with a global launch to follow next year. Initially, Ducati will introduce only the standard version, with additional variants, such as the DesertX Rally, expected to follow later. Official details on pricing will be available near the launch date, but it is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing generation. The DesertX sold on our shores currently starts from 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 07 Oct 2025, 16:18 pm IST
TAGS: Ducati Ducati DesertX ADV adventure tourer

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.