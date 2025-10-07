Next-gen Ducati DesertX spotted testing with new V2 engine, EICMA debut expected

The Ducati DesertX is the Italian marque’s first off-road-focused tourer, and it has been spied testing in a new avatar for the next-generation model. First shown as a concept under the Scrambler brand, the DesertX entered production in 2022 with the Testrastretta V2 engine and paved the way for the brand’s expansion into the off-road motorcycle space. For its next generation, Ducati appears to have fitted in its new 890 cc V2 engine alongside a range of structural and cosmetic changes.

The camouflaged test mule reveals that while the overall silhouette has been carried over, the design is slimmer. This is especially true for the tail section, which has been made more compact, and the bike gets a new swingarm. The front fascia retains the signature dual-pod round LED headlamps while also seeming to lose out on some visual mass. These changes are expected to make the DesertX lighter and more capable overall.

2026 Ducati DesertX: Expected specs Category Details Model Year 2026 Segment Adventure / Off-road Tourer Engine New 890 cc V2 engine with conventional valve control Power Output Estimated 116–120 bhp Transmission 6-speed gearbox Chassis Reworked frame with revised suspension geometry Suspension Fully adjustable units front and rear Wheels 21-inch front / 18-inch rear wire-spoked setup Brakes Dual-disc front, single-disc rear (specs TBA) Design Updates Slimmer bodywork, compact tail section, new swingarm, dual-pod LED headlamps Weight Expected reduction vs. current model (approx. 18 kg lighter) Expected Variants Standard model first, DesertX Rally to follow Launch Timeline Global debut at EICMA 2025; launch in 2026 Expected Price (India) Above ₹ 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom)

New Ducati DesertX: Engine and Performance

The 2026 DesertX will use Ducati’s new-generation 890 cc V2 engine with conventional valve control, replacing the older 937 cc Testrastretta V2 with desmodronic valves. This power unit, employed in models such as the Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2, delivers between 116–120 bhp. This is the lightest twin-cylinder from the brand and promises a significant reduction in weight over the outgoing model. For context, when the Multistrada V2 was converted, it resulted in approximately 18 kg in weight savings.

New Ducati DesertX: Chassis and hardware

The next-gen DesertX will get an updated chassis with revised suspension geometry for improved off-road handling and performance

The new DesertX will be built around a reworked chassis with revised suspension geometry that includes a new rear shock absorber and swingarm design aimed at improving off-road performance. The bike will continue to ride on the 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels setup, with fully adjustable suspension units at both ends.

New Ducati DesertX: Launch timeline

The 2026 Ducati DesertX is expected to be unveiled at the upcoming EICMA 2025 trade show in Milan, Italy, with a global launch to follow next year. Initially, Ducati will introduce only the standard version, with additional variants, such as the DesertX Rally, expected to follow later. Official details on pricing will be available near the launch date, but it is expected to carry a premium over the outgoing generation. The DesertX sold on our shores currently starts from ₹19.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

