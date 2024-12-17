What is the on-road price of Vida V2 in Bangalore? The on-road price of Vida V2 Pro in Bangalore is Rs. 1.43 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Vida V2 in Bangalore? The RTO charges for Vida V2 Pro in Bangalore amount to Rs. 1,500, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Vida V2 in Bangalore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Vida V2 in Bangalore is Rs. 2,098.