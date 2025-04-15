Vida V2 gets a 32,000 price drop, becomes cheaper than TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak

Hero MotoCorp’s electric mobility arm Vida has dropped the prices on the V2 electric scooter range. The Vida V2 is not only more affordable but also undercuts its rivals by a decent margin. The V2 electric scooter is available in three variants - Lite, Plus , and Pro. The Vida V2 Lite is now priced at ₹74,000, making it more accessible by ₹22,000. The Vida V2 Plus is cheaper by ₹32,000 and is now priced at ₹82,800. Lastly, the Vida V2 Pro is more affordable by ₹14,700 and is currently retailing at Rs. 1.20 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi, and include central subsidies.

Vida V2 Lite Specifications

The Vida V2 replaces the V1 in the brand’s lineup. It was launched last year as a more accessible alternative to the V1, which now stands discontinued. The V2 is essentially an updated version and is available with three battery pack options. The entry-level V2 Lite packs a smaller 2.2 kWh battery pack with a range of 94 km (IDC) on a single charge. The base variant packs the essentials with a 7-inch TFT display, LED projector headlamp, regen braking, keyless entry, and two riding modes - Eco and ride. The V2 Lite can sprint from 0-40 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 69 kmph.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Okinawa PraisePro 56 kmph 56 kmph ₹84,443 Compare View Offers Vida V2 90 kmph 90 kmph ₹85,000 Compare View Offers Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W 25 kmph 25 kmph ₹81,669 Compare View Offers UPCOMING Hero eMaestro 45 kmpl 45 kmpl ₹ 1 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched PURE EV Epluto 7G 68 kmph 68 kmph ₹77,999 Compare View Offers Avon E Scoot 24 kmph 24 kmph ₹98,190 Compare View Offers

Also Read : Hero files design patent for Vida electric dirt bike. Check details

The Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro

Vida V2 Plus Specifications

The Vida V2 Plus packs a bigger 3.4 kWh battery with a range of 143 km (IDC), with a 0-40 kmph coming up in 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 85 kmph. It has three riding modes - Eco, City, and Sport - while carrying over the features from the Lite variant.

Vida V2 Pro Specifications

Lastly, the Vida V2 Pro gets a larger 3.9 kWh battery pack with a range of 165 km (IDC). The electric scooter gets a higher top speed at 90 kmph and can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 2.9 seconds. Vida offers a fourth ‘Custom’ ride mode on the V2 Pro in addition to the three existing ride modes. The Vida V2 range is the only electric scooter to get a removable battery pack, which sets it apart from its competitors. Do note that the new Honda Activa e gets a swappable battery and not a removable one.

Also Watch: Honda Activa e review: Can it emulate Activa’s success? Price, range, features, battery swap tech

Vida has yet to make a mark on the sales front, with Bajaj Auto, TVS, and Ola Electric leading the race. Ather Energy is the fourth-largest player in terms of sales. The new price drop, along with a more expansive availability of the V2, should help pick up sales for the company. Hero is retailing the Vida V2 via select showrooms and the new Premia dealerships with a presence in over 200 cities.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: