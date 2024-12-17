HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew BikesVidaV2On Road Price in Delhi

Vida V2 On Road Price in Delhi

Vida V2 Right View
Vida V2 Front Left View
Vida V2 Front Right View
Vida V2 Front View
Vida V2 Left View
Vida V2 Rear Left View
1.03 - 1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
V2 Price in Delhi

Vida V2 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 1.03 Lakhs. The on road price for Vida V2 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.43 Lakhs in Delhi. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Vida V2 Lite₹ 1.03 Lakhs
Vida V2 Plus₹ 1.23 Lakhs
Vida V2 Pro₹ 1.43 Lakhs
...Read More

Vida V2 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Lite

₹1.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2.2 KWh
69 Kmph
94 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,000
RTO
1,500
Insurance
5,958
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,03,458
Plus

₹1.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.44 KWh
85 Kmph
143 Km
Pro

₹1.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
3.94 KWh
90 Kmph
165 Km
Vida V2 Alternatives

Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

1.2 - 1.27 Lakhs
Chetak Price in Delhi
Rowwet Rame

Rowwet Rame

1.15 Lakhs
Rame Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1 - 1.3 Lakhs
White Carbon Motors GT5

White Carbon Motors GT5

1.15 Lakhs
GT5 Price in Delhi
Tunwal TZ 3.3

Tunwal TZ 3.3

1.15 Lakhs Onwards
TZ 3.3 Price in Delhi
ADMS TTX

ADMS TTX

1.15 Lakhs
TTX Price in Delhi

Popular Vida Bikes

    Vida V1

    1.03 - 1.3 Lakhs*

    *Ex-showroom price

    Vida V2 News

    In terms of design, the V2 and V1 look almost identical.
    Vida V2 vs V1: What are the differences between the electric scooters?
    17 Dec 2024
    The 2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 has been unveiled globally and it will be available with the new twin-cylinder engine that debuted with the 2025 Panigale V2.
    2025 Ducati Multistrada V2 breaks cover globally. Will it launch in India next year?
    6 Dec 2024
    The Hero Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
    Hero Vida V2: Does it +1 the preceding V1? Check out the electric scooter's key highlights
    5 Dec 2024
    Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
    Auto recap, Dec 4: New Honda Amaze launch, Mahindra XEV 7e trademark, Vida V2 launch
    5 Dec 2024
    The Vida V2 gets battery options starting from 2.2 kWh on the Lite to 3.94 kWh on the Pro
    Vida V2 electric scooter launched with 165 km range, prices start at 96,000
    4 Dec 2024
