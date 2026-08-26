Watch: Ather Konarc goes through rigorous testing before 29 August launch

Ather Energy is gearing up to expand its electric scooter portfolio with the launch of the new Konarc on 29 August 2026. Ahead of its debut, the company has released a video showcasing the scooter undergoing a series of rigorous durability and reliability tests, designed to replicate years of real-world use.

The Konarc will be Ather's first production scooter based on the new EL platform and is expected to be positioned in the more affordable ₹1 lakh to ₹1.25 lakh segment. The scooter will be unveiled at Ather Community Day 2026 in Bengaluru, with our review ride scheduled for 30 August.

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Ather Konarc tested for over 1 lakh km

In the latest video, Ather demonstrates several of the tests carried out to ensure the Konarc can withstand the challenges of everyday riding. According to the company, its testing programme uses a range of machines capable of simulating more than 1 lakh km of riding, with around 2,000 individual tests conducted during the development process.

One of the tests shown involves simulated kerbs, where the scooter's underbody is subjected to repeated impacts. This is particularly relevant for Indian road conditions, where sudden potholes, broken surfaces and high kerbs can place significant stress on the chassis and components underneath the scooter.

The scooter is also put through a rough-road simulator that replicates riding over uneven and broken surfaces. A separate machine aggressively rotates the handlebar to test the durability of the steering system and associated components.

Rain, water wading and vibration tests

Ather is also testing the Konarc for different environmental conditions. The scooter goes through a thermal and rain simulator and water-wading tests to ensure that its electrical and mechanical components can handle exposure to water and changing temperatures.

The testing regime also includes vibration tests, which are intended to replicate the repeated stresses experienced by a scooter over thousands of kilometres. The company is also carrying out brake cable durability testing as part of the programme.

Other components are tested for long-term durability too. These include the key-lock mechanism, which undergoes repeated operation to simulate years of everyday use.

Drop and load tests

The Konarc is subjected to drop tests as well as load tests to assess how the scooter and its structure respond to sudden impacts and heavy loads. A centre-stand durability rig is also used to repeatedly operate the stand and simulate frequent usage.

These tests are particularly important for a scooter positioned as a more accessible, mainstream product, where durability and ease of ownership are likely to be major considerations.

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Steel chassis and metal body panels

Ather has confirmed that the Konarc uses a steel chassis and metal body panels. This construction is expected to give the scooter a solid structure while also helping it withstand the demands of everyday use.

The extensive validation programme suggests that Ather is placing considerable emphasis on durability before putting the Konarc into production. The company is looking to use the EL platform across multiple future products, making the reliability of this first model particularly important.

With the Konarc set to make its global debut on 29 August, more details about its design, battery options, performance, features and pricing are expected to be revealed at Ather Community Day 2026. We will ride the new electric scooter on 30 August, so stay tuned for our first riding impressions and review.

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