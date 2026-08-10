E3 Trion Key Specs
- Speed82 kmph
- Range108 - 128 km
- Charging2.5 hrs
- Battery Capacity2.3 - 3 kWh
- Motor Power2.5 kW
The electric two-wheeler market continues to expand rapidly in 2026, offering commuters highly efficient alternatives for urban transport. One of the most anticipated additions to this growing segment is the E3 Trion, a premium electric scooter from E3 Electric.Ai. Designed specifically for modern city commuting, this fully automatic scooter brings a reliable and competitive option to the Indian roads.
If you are considering making the switch to electric mobility, here is a detailed breakdown of the E3 Trion, covering its price, variants, battery range, and core features.
Pricing is a crucial factor for prospective EV buyers, and the E3 Trion is positioned as a premium yet highly accessible option. The ex-showroom price for the 2026 E3 Trion starts at Rs. 99,999 and goes up to Rs. 1.2 Lakhs, depending on the variant you choose.
E3 Electric.Ai has scheduled a rapid rollout, with the official launch date set for August 5, 2026. Bookings for the scooter will officially open on August 6, 2026.
The E3 Trion is available in three distinct variants, catering to different performance and range requirements:
For daily commuters, battery efficiency and charging convenience are vital. The E3 Trion is equipped with a high-capacity battery ranging from 2.3 kWh to 3.0 kWh, depending on the chosen variant.
The E3 Trion has successfully received CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules) approval and is officially listed on the government Vahan portal, ensuring it is fully compliant and ready for the streets.
Under the hood, the scooter delivers robust performance engineered for heavy city traffic:
Keeping up with modern technological demands, the E3 Trion integrates practical smart features to enhance the rider experience. The electric scooter comes standard with full mobile connectivity, allowing riders to sync their smartphones for ride analytics and alerts. Additionally, it features an advanced LED headlight setup, ensuring optimal visibility during night rides. Available colour options include Graphite Grey, Luna White, Misty Green, Nova Blue, Solar Red, and Teal Blue.
Entering a highly contested premium electric scooter space, the 2026 E3 Trion faces off against several established heavyweights. However, its starting price of just under Rs. 1 Lakh gives it a strong competitive edge.
Key alternatives in this price bracket include:
Compared to these rivals, the E3 Trion shines with its rapid 2.5-hour charging time and a peak torque of 145 Nm, offering excellent value for riders prioritising quick charging and strong city acceleration.
The 2026 E3 Trion steps into the spotlight as a formidable contender for anyone seeking a reliable, high-performance electric scooter. With its accessible starting price of Rs. 99,999, proven CMVR regulatory approval, and quick 2.5-hour charging cycle, it effectively balances style, performance, and daily utility. Whether you need a simple commute or extended range for longer city trips, the Trion variants offer a compelling choice for the modern EV buyer.
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|MAX TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|RANGE
|CHARGING TIME
|MOTOR POWER
|COMPARISON
|E3 Trion
|Rs. 99,999Onwards
|-
|145 Nm
|Scooters
|-
|Drum
|Drum
|Alloy
|128 km
|3 Hours 30 Minutes
|3.5 kW
|TVS iQube
|Rs. 1.15 LakhsOnwards
|-
|Scooters
|132 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|212 km
|4 Hours 18 Minutes
|4.4 kW
|TrionVSiQube
|Bajaj Chetak
|Rs. 96,504Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|-
|-
|-
|Alloy
|153 km
|3 Hours
|-
|TrionVSChetak
|Ampere Magnus Neo
|Rs. 86,999Onwards
|-
|Scooters
|103 kg
|-
|-
|Steel
|85 km
|5 hrs
|-
|TrionVSMagnus Neo
|Ather Energy 450S
|Rs. 84,341Onwards
|22 Nm
|Scooters
|108 kg
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|161 km
|5 Hours 30 Minutes
|5.4 kW
|TrionVS450S
|Simple Energy OneS Gen 2
|Rs. 1.5 LakhsOnwards
|52 Nm
|Scooters
|118 kg
|Disc
|Drum
|Alloy
|190 km
|4 Hours
|8.5 kW
|TrionVSOneS Gen 2
E3 Trion is available in the 6 Colours in India.
|Max Power
|2.5 kW
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Battery Capacity
|2.3-3 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Range
|108-128 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|2 Hours 30 Minutes
|Max Speed
|82 kmph
View all Popular Scooters