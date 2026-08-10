The electric two-wheeler market continues to expand rapidly in 2026, offering commuters highly efficient alternatives for urban transport. One of the most anticipated additions to this growing segment is the E3 Trion, a premium electric scooter from E3 Electric.Ai. Designed specifically for modern city commuting, this fully automatic scooter brings a reliable and competitive option to the Indian roads.

If you are considering making the switch to electric mobility, here is a detailed breakdown of the E3 Trion, covering its price, variants, battery range, and core features.

E3 Trion Price and Booking Details

Pricing is a crucial factor for prospective EV buyers, and the E3 Trion is positioned as a premium yet highly accessible option. The ex-showroom price for the 2026 E3 Trion starts at Rs. 99,999 and goes up to Rs. 1.2 Lakhs, depending on the variant you choose.

E3 Electric.Ai has scheduled a rapid rollout, with the official launch date set for August 5, 2026. Bookings for the scooter will officially open on August 6, 2026.

Available Variants and Pricing Breakdown

The E3 Trion is available in three distinct variants, catering to different performance and range requirements:

Trion C1: Priced at Rs. 99,999. Offers a top speed of 67 kmph and a riding range of 108 km.

Priced at Rs. 99,999. Offers a top speed of 67 kmph and a riding range of 108 km. Trion C1x: Priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs. Maintains a top speed of 67 kmph but extends the maximum range to 165 km.

Priced at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs. Maintains a top speed of 67 kmph but extends the maximum range to 165 km. Trion C2 (Top Variant): Priced at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs. Delivers a higher top speed of 82 kmph alongside a 128 km range.

Battery Capacity, Range, and Charging Time

For daily commuters, battery efficiency and charging convenience are vital. The E3 Trion is equipped with a high-capacity battery ranging from 2.3 kWh to 3.0 kWh, depending on the chosen variant.

Riding Range: The standard variants deliver an impressive certified range between 108 km and 128 km on a single charge. For maximum distance, the C1x variant pushes this up to 165 km.

The standard variants deliver an impressive certified range between 108 km and 128 km on a single charge. For maximum distance, the C1x variant pushes this up to 165 km. Charging Time: The scooter features a fast-charging capability, taking just 2 hours and 30 minutes to reach a full charge. This makes it incredibly convenient to plug in at home overnight or top up the battery at work.

Performance and Technical Specifications

The E3 Trion has successfully received CMVR (Central Motor Vehicles Rules) approval and is officially listed on the government Vahan portal, ensuring it is fully compliant and ready for the streets.

Under the hood, the scooter delivers robust performance engineered for heavy city traffic:

Motor Power: Ranging from 2.5 kW up to 3.5 kW, offering smooth and responsive acceleration.

Ranging from 2.5 kW up to 3.5 kW, offering smooth and responsive acceleration. Maximum Torque: A highly capable 145 Nm, allowing for quick overtakes in urban environments.

A highly capable 145 Nm, allowing for quick overtakes in urban environments. Top Speed: Reaches up to 82 kmph on the top-tier C2 variant.

Reaches up to 82 kmph on the top-tier C2 variant. Transmission: Fully automatic, providing an effortless and seamless riding experience.

Fully automatic, providing an effortless and seamless riding experience. Braking System: Equipped with front and rear drum brakes.

Equipped with front and rear drum brakes. Wheels: Fitted with durable alloy wheels for better stability.

Smart Features and Mobile Connectivity

Keeping up with modern technological demands, the E3 Trion integrates practical smart features to enhance the rider experience. The electric scooter comes standard with full mobile connectivity, allowing riders to sync their smartphones for ride analytics and alerts. Additionally, it features an advanced LED headlight setup, ensuring optimal visibility during night rides. Available colour options include Graphite Grey, Luna White, Misty Green, Nova Blue, Solar Red, and Teal Blue.

How the E3 Trion Compares to Market Rivals

Entering a highly contested premium electric scooter space, the 2026 E3 Trion faces off against several established heavyweights. However, its starting price of just under Rs. 1 Lakh gives it a strong competitive edge.

Key alternatives in this price bracket include:

TVS iQube: Priced from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs to Rs. 1.71 Lakhs.

Priced from Rs. 1.15 Lakhs to Rs. 1.71 Lakhs. Ather Energy Rizta: A family-focused scooter priced between Rs. 1.17 Lakhs and Rs. 1.8 Lakhs.

A family-focused scooter priced between Rs. 1.17 Lakhs and Rs. 1.8 Lakhs. Bajaj Chetak: Starting at Rs. 96,504.

Starting at Rs. 96,504. Ampere Magnus Neo: Starting at Rs. 86,999.

Starting at Rs. 86,999. Ather Energy 450S: Starting at Rs. 84,341.

Compared to these rivals, the E3 Trion shines with its rapid 2.5-hour charging time and a peak torque of 145 Nm, offering excellent value for riders prioritising quick charging and strong city acceleration.

Final Verdict

The 2026 E3 Trion steps into the spotlight as a formidable contender for anyone seeking a reliable, high-performance electric scooter. With its accessible starting price of Rs. 99,999, proven CMVR regulatory approval, and quick 2.5-hour charging cycle, it effectively balances style, performance, and daily utility. Whether you need a simple commute or extended range for longer city trips, the Trion variants offer a compelling choice for the modern EV buyer.