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E3 Trion C1x

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1.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Trion C1x

Trion C1x Prices

The Trion C1x, is priced at ₹1.14 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Trion C1x Range

The Trion C1x offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Trion C1x Colours

The Trion C1x is available in 6 colour options: Graphite Grey, Luna White, Misty Green, Nova Blue, Solar Red, Teal Blue.

Trion C1x Battery & Range

Trion C1x vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Trion C1x include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Trion C1x Specs & Features

The Trion C1x has Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Charging at Home, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

E3 Trion C1x Price

Trion C1x

₹1.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
Insurance
4,250
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,14,249
EMI@2,456/mo
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E3 Trion C1x Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-14 Inch,Rear :-14 Inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-14 Rear :-90/90-14
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
165 km
Max Speed
67 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Max Torque
120 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Passkey
Motor Power
2.5 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Tail Light
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
LFP

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,Power
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
52 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5" Touch Screen

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
E3 Trion C1x EMI
EMI2,210 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,02,824
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,02,824
Interest Amount
29,781
Payable Amount
1,32,605

E3 Trion other Variants

Trion C1

₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
99,999
Insurance
4,088
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,087
EMI@2,237/mo
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Trion C2

₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,999
Insurance
4,413
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,412
EMI@2,674/mo
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View breakup

E3 Trion Alternatives

TVS iQube

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+6
TrionvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

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+12
TrionvsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

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86,999 - 89,999
TrionvsMagnus Neo
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
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Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
TrionvsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

1.17 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
TrionvsRizta

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