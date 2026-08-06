The Trion C2, is priced at ₹1.24 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Trion C2 offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Trion C2 is available in 6 colour options: Graphite Grey, Luna White, Misty Green, Nova Blue, Solar Red, Teal Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Trion C2 include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Trion C2 has Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Charging at Home, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.