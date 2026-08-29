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Ather Energy Konarc S 2.1 kWh

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.08 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Konarc S 2.1 kWh

Konarc S 2.1 kWh Prices

The Konarc S 2.1 kWh, is priced at ₹1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Konarc S 2.1 kWh Range

The Konarc S 2.1 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Konarc S 2.1 kWh Colours

The Konarc S 2.1 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Celestial Gold, Lumen Copper, Quartz White, Majestic Grey.

Konarc S 2.1 kWh Battery & Range

Konarc S 2.1 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Konarc S 2.1 kWh include the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs and the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.

Konarc S 2.1 kWh Specs & Features

The Konarc S 2.1 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail, Daytime Running Lamps, Rear Footpegs, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Ather Energy Konarc S 2.1 kWh Price

Konarc S 2.1 kWh

₹1.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
99,999
RTO
1,600
Insurance
6,038
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,07,637
EMI@2,314/mo
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Ather Energy Konarc S 2.1 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
100 km
Max Speed
70 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Remote Start
Motor Power
4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 3,00,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Eco,SmartEco™,Power
Fast Charging Time
2 Hrs (0 - 80%)
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
16°
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
31 L
Pillion Seat
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes
Ather Energy Konarc S 2.1 kWh EMI
EMI2,082 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
96,873
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
96,873
Interest Amount
28,058
Payable Amount
1,24,931

Ather Energy Konarc other Variants

Konarc S 2.7 kWh

₹1.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,999
RTO
1,500
Insurance
6,482
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,29,981
EMI@2,794/mo
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Close

Konarc S 3.5 kWh

₹1.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,44,999
RTO
1,500
Insurance
6,945
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,53,444
EMI@3,298/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ather Energy Konarc Alternatives

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
+1
KonarcvsTrion
TVS Orbiter

TVS Orbiter

88,250 - 1.05 Lakhs
+1
KonarcvsOrbiter
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.2 - 1.75 Lakhs
+7
KonarcvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
KonarcvsChetak
Honda QC1

Honda QC1

90,000
KonarcvsQC1
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 Lakhs
KonarcvsActiva E

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