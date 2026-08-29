The Konarc S 2.7 kWh, is priced at ₹1.30 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Konarc S 2.7 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Konarc S 2.7 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Celestial Gold, Lumen Copper, Quartz White, Majestic Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Konarc S 2.7 kWh include the E3 Trion priced between ₹100 Thousands - 1.2 Lakhs and the TVS Orbiter priced between ₹88.25 Thousands - 1.05 Lakhs.
The Konarc S 2.7 kWh has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Music Control, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Mobile Application, Pillion Grab Rail, Daytime Running Lamps and Rear Footpegs.