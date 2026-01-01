hamburger icon
Honda QC1 STD

1.05 Lakhs*
QC1 STD

QC1 STD Prices

The QC1 STD, is priced at ₹1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

QC1 STD Range

The QC1 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

QC1 STD Colours

The QC1 STD is available in 5 colour options: Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Misty White.

QC1 STD Battery & Range

QC1 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the QC1 STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Stella Automobili SA 2000 priced between ₹86 Thousands - 94 Thousands.

QC1 STD Specs & Features

The QC1 STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.

Honda QC1 STD Price

QC1 STD

₹1.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,000
RTO
9,600
Insurance
5,030
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,04,630
EMI@2,249/mo
Honda QC1 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1826 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm
Height
1129 mm
Additional Storage
26 L
Kerb Weight
89.5 kg
Width
701 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12, Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
9.4s
Range
80 km
Max Speed
50 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP67
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
1.8 kW
Water Proof Rating
IP67
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
5 Step Adjustable Hydraulic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Off Board Charger
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
26 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5 Inch

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 50,000 Km
Battery Capacity
1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Honda QC1 STD EMI
EMI2,024 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
94,167
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
94,167
Interest Amount
27,274
Payable Amount
1,21,441

Honda QC1 Alternatives

Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999Ex-Showroom
QC1vsMagnus G Max
Stella Automobili SA 2000

Stella Automobili SA 2000

86,000 - 94,000Ex-Showroom
QC1vsSA 2000
Okaya EV Faast F2B

Okaya EV Faast F2B

89,999Ex-Showroom
QC1vsFaast F2B
Okaya EV Faast F2T

Okaya EV Faast F2T

89,999Ex-Showroom
QC1vsFaast F2T
Ampere Magnus Grand

Ampere Magnus Grand

89,999Ex-Showroom
QC1vsMagnus Grand

view all specs and features

