The QC1 STD, is priced at ₹1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The QC1 STD offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The QC1 STD is available in 5 colour options: Pearl Shallow Blue, Pearl Serenity Blue, Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Foggy Silver Metallic, Pearl Misty White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the QC1 STD include the Ampere Magnus G Max priced ₹95 Thousands and the Stella Automobili SA 2000 priced between ₹86 Thousands - 94 Thousands.
The QC1 STD has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Clock, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Charging at Home.