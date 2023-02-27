HT Auto
1 Yulu Bike

    Yulu Wynn

    ₹55,555* Onwards*Ex-showroom price
    Yulu News

    View All
    In pic (L-R): R K Misra, Co-Founder Yulu (seated on Miracle), Amit Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO Yulu, S Ravi Kumar, Chief Business Development Officer, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Anuj Tiwari, CFO, Yulu and Naveen Dachuri, Co-Founder & CTO, Yulu (seated).
    Bajaj Auto, Yulu introduce two new electric two-wheelers. Check details
    27 Feb 2023
    Photo courtesy: Twitter/@YuluBike
    Bajaj Auto invests 57 crore in e-mobility provider Yulu
    26 Nov 2019
    The Yulu Wynn electric two-wheeler will be available for outright purchase or an subscription option
    Yulu launches its first electric two-wheeler Wynn, priced at 55,555
    28 Apr 2023
    Yulu DeX EV being used for Zomato delivery partner
    Thousands of Yulu EVs to be deployed by Zomato for greener last-mile deliveries
    3 Apr 2023
    Yulu Max station
    Shared mobility platform Yulu achieves over three-million battery swaps so far
    7 Mar 2022

