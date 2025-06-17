Honda CBR650R E-Clutch deliveries begin. Here's what it gets

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has started deliveries of the 2025 CBR650R E-Clutch in the Indian market. The middle-weight sport s bike was launched back in May. The full-faired sport tourer is priced at ₹10.40 lakh ex-showroom. It is being sold only through premium Honda Big Wing dealerships.

Power comes from the familiar 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine tuned for 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. As standard, there is a 6-speed gearbox on offer with a slip-and-assist clutch. If the customer wants the convenience of the E-Clutch, then he would need to pay about ₹40,000 more.

2025 Honda CBR650R: What's E-Clutch?

Honda's innovative E-Clutch system represents a groundbreaking advancement, having been introduced for the first time in November 2023. This system facilitates smooth gear shifting without requiring the rider to engage the clutch lever. The new E-Clutch is currently available in global markets and is now being introduced to the Indian market. This technology enables riders to change gears as well as start or stop the motorcycle without the need for the clutch lever, as it automatically manages the clutch of the multi-gear manual transmission.

The E-Clutch integrates various features of a quickshifter, a conventional manual clutch, and Honda's Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) to provide a fluid riding experience. Additionally, riders have the option of using a clutch lever and shifter for manual operation, similar to that of a traditional motorcycle. However, it is important to note that the E-Clutch adds approximately 2.8 kg of extra weight to the motorcycles.

2025 Honda CBR650R: Hardware and features

The CB650R features dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear, ensuring effective braking performance, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

Additionally, it is equipped with a 5-inch TFT display that integrates the Honda RoadSync app, allowing for calls, messages, and navigation through Bluetooth.

