Honda CBR650R E-Clutch deliveries begin. Here's what it gets

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Jun 2025, 11:14 AM
  • Honda unveiled the E-Clutch system back in November 2023. It comes with the CBR650R and CB650R.

2025 Honda CBR650R E-Clutch
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
2025 Honda CBR650R E-Clutch
The 2025 Honda CBR650R use the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder motor with 94 bhp and 63 Nm
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has started deliveries of the 2025 CBR650R E-Clutch in the Indian market. The middle-weight sports bike was launched back in May. The full-faired sport tourer is priced at 10.40 lakh ex-showroom. It is being sold only through premium Honda Big Wing dealerships.

What are the specifications of the 2025 Honda CBR650R?

Power comes from the familiar 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine tuned for 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. As standard, there is a 6-speed gearbox on offer with a slip-and-assist clutch. If the customer wants the convenience of the E-Clutch, then he would need to pay about 40,000 more.

Also Read : 2025 Honda XL750 Transalp launched in India at 10.99 lakh. Check details

2025 Honda CBR650R: What's E-Clutch?

Honda's innovative E-Clutch system represents a groundbreaking advancement, having been introduced for the first time in November 2023. This system facilitates smooth gear shifting without requiring the rider to engage the clutch lever. The new E-Clutch is currently available in global markets and is now being introduced to the Indian market. This technology enables riders to change gears as well as start or stop the motorcycle without the need for the clutch lever, as it automatically manages the clutch of the multi-gear manual transmission.

The E-Clutch integrates various features of a quickshifter, a conventional manual clutch, and Honda's Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) to provide a fluid riding experience. Additionally, riders have the option of using a clutch lever and shifter for manual operation, similar to that of a traditional motorcycle. However, it is important to note that the E-Clutch adds approximately 2.8 kg of extra weight to the motorcycles.

Also Read : Honda CBR650R manual launched in India at 10 lakh. Here's what it gets

2025 Honda CBR650R: Hardware and features

The CB650R features dual radial-mounted 310 mm floating discs at the front and a 240 mm single disc at the rear, ensuring effective braking performance, complemented by dual-channel ABS.

Additionally, it is equipped with a 5-inch TFT display that integrates the Honda RoadSync app, allowing for calls, messages, and navigation through Bluetooth.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Jun 2025, 09:34 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India CBR650R

