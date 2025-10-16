HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Honda Cbr650r And Cb650r Updated For 2026 With New Colour Options: Is India Calling?

Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 16 Oct 2025, 12:56 pm
  • The Honda CBR650R and CB650R remain unchanged mechanically while putting on new shades for a fresh appeal.

Honda has launched new colours for the CBR650R and CB650R middleweight duo in the global lineup
Honda has updated its CBR650R supersport and CB650R naked motorcycles for the 2026 model year with brand-new colour options that bring a refreshed appeal. The update applies to the global lineup for now, but is expected to reach India sometime soon. For 2026, the Japanese middleweight duo remain mechanically unchanged, carrying over the same engine, hardware, and tech suite that was offered on the MY25 versions.

The Honda CBR650R gets updated with a brand new Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic colour option with yellow accents and retains the Grand Prix Red Tricolor livery. The supersport is currently priced in India at 11.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The CB650R gets a wider set of options, including Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Energy Orange, and a Grand Prix Red option. All new shades are complemented by Graphite Black Metallic details. The middleweight naked is currently priced in India at 10.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

ModelEx-showroom PriceNew Colour Options (MY26, expected to reach India)
Honda CBR650R 11.16 lakhMat Gunpowder Black Metallic (with yellow accents)
Honda CB650R 10.30 lakhMat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Energy Orange, Grand Prix Red

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Specifications and Hardware

The Honda CBR650R and CB650R both derive their power from the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four cylinder engine. This power unit comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 95 bhp and 63 Nm of torque.

The two middleweights are both built around the same steel diamond frame, held up by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks in the front and a rear monoshock with 10-step adjustability. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 310 mm discs at the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear. The CBR650R and CB650R round up the package with dual-channel ABS and traction control and get the new E-Clutch system.

Also Read : Honda rides back to the 1980s with the CB1000F neo-retro naked roadster

The Honda E-Clutch system operates according to the engine parameters, including speed, rpm, and gear position, and removes the need to operate the clutch during starts, stops, and gear changes. The rider can simply operate the shift pedal, benefiting from a fatigue-free experience, especially in city traffic.

Despite the tech, riders can manually use the clutch by engaging the lever whenever required. The E-Clutch system is designed to re-activate in less than a second above a certain engine rpm, or after five seconds at a lower speed. The rider can choose to disengage the E-Clutch feature altogether using the switchgear.

Honda CBR650R/CB650R: Technical Specifications

SpecificationDetails
Engine Type649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder
Power Output95 bhp
Torque63 Nm
Transmission6-speed manual with Honda E-Clutch
FrameSteel diamond frame
Front Suspension41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks (SFF-BP)
Rear SuspensionMonoshock with 10-step adjustability
Front BrakesTwin 310 mm discs
Rear BrakesSingle 240 mm disc
Safety & ElectronicsDual-channel ABS, Traction Control, E-Clutch system

First Published Date: 16 Oct 2025, 12:56 pm IST
TAGS: Honda CBR650R CB650R

