Honda CBR650R and CB650R updated for 2026 with new colour options

Honda has updated its CBR650R supersport and CB650R naked motorcycles for the 2026 model year with brand-new colour options that bring a refreshed appeal. The update applies to the global lineup for now, but is expected to reach India sometime soon. For 2026, the Japanese middleweight duo remain mechanically unchanged, carrying over the same engine, hardware, and tech suite that was offered on the MY25 versions.

The Honda CBR650R gets updated with a brand new Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic colour option with yellow accents and retains the Grand Prix Red Tricolor livery. The supersport is currently priced in India at ₹11.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The CB650R gets a wider set of options, including Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Energy Orange, and a Grand Prix Red option. All new shades are complemented by Graphite Black Metallic details. The middleweight naked is currently priced in India at ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Model Ex-showroom Price New Colour Options (MY26, expected to reach India) Honda CBR650R ₹ 11.16 lakh Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic (with yellow accents) Honda CB650R ₹ 10.30 lakh Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic, Mat Jeans Blue Metallic, Candy Energy Orange, Grand Prix Red

Honda CB650R and CBR650R: Specifications and Hardware

The Honda CBR650R and CB650R both derive their power from the same 649 cc liquid-cooled inline-four cylinder engine. This power unit comes mated to a six-speed gearbox and makes 95 bhp and 63 Nm of torque.

The two middleweights are both built around the same steel diamond frame, held up by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks in the front and a rear monoshock with 10-step adjustability. Braking duties are taken care of by twin 310 mm discs at the front and a single 240 mm disc at the rear. The CBR650R and CB650R round up the package with dual-channel ABS and traction control and get the new E-Clutch system.

The Honda E-Clutch system operates according to the engine parameters, including speed, rpm, and gear position, and removes the need to operate the clutch during starts, stops, and gear changes. The rider can simply operate the shift pedal, benefiting from a fatigue-free experience, especially in city traffic.

Despite the tech, riders can manually use the clutch by engaging the lever whenever required. The E-Clutch system is designed to re-activate in less than a second above a certain engine rpm, or after five seconds at a lower speed. The rider can choose to disengage the E-Clutch feature altogether using the switchgear.

Honda CBR650R/CB650R: Technical Specifications Specification Details Engine Type 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder Power Output 95 bhp Torque 63 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual with Honda E-Clutch Frame Steel diamond frame Front Suspension 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston Forks (SFF-BP) Rear Suspension Monoshock with 10-step adjustability Front Brakes Twin 310 mm discs Rear Brakes Single 240 mm disc Safety & Electronics Dual-channel ABS, Traction Control, E-Clutch system

