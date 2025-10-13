Honda rides back to the 1980s with the CB1000F neo-retro naked roadster

Honda has unveiled its latest litre-class neo-retro machine built on the CB1000 Hornet platform. The Honda CB1000F was first teased as a working concept model half a decade ago, and was followed up by a reveal of its production-ready design earlier this year. The new naked roadster carries over most of its mechanicals from the modern supernaked, while putting on classic 1980s overalls and updated riding dynamics to match.

Essentially a reworked CB1000 Hornet if it were built for a generation long gone, the 2026 Honda CB1000F is available in three colour options and offers a Japan-exclusive SE variant in the lineup with a bikini fairing. It is designed as a nod to the CB750F and CB900F superbikes, with more modern tech and hardware that complement its relaxed riding posture.

Honda CB1000F: Engine and chassis

The CB1000F derives its power from Honda’s long-running 998 cc inline-four engine that gets heavily reworked

The CB1000F derives its power from Honda’s long-running 998 cc inline-four engine that gets heavily reworked to push out a claimed 122 bhp at 9000 rpm and 103 Nm of maximum torque at 8,000 rpm. While the flagship Hornet makes around 30 bhp more, Honda says its aim here was to enhance the retro naked’s real-world performance. To this end, the Japanese manufacturer has reworked the cam timings, revised the airbox, and fitted a new 4-2-1 megaphone exhaust. This uses longer intake funnels, which are unequal in length to create what Honda claims to be a ‘pulsating’ sound.

The gearing has been revised with shorter first and second cogs, while third to sixth gears get lengthened for enhanced highway performance. This is complemented by a new assist and slipper clutch.

Honda built the CB1000F around the CB1000 Hornet’s steel diamond chassis, which has been paired with a new subframe that allows more room for the pillion. The entire setup is suspended by fully adjustable 41 mm Showa SFF-BP front forks and a Pro-Link type Showa rear shock that forgoes compression damping adjustment. The bike rides on 17-inch 5-spoke alloys fitted with a set of Nissin 4-pot calipers biting on dual 310 mm front discs and a single 240 mm rear disc with a single floating caliper.

Honda CB1000F: Tech suite

The CB1000F echoes the design of the CB750F and CB900F superbikes from the 1980s

The CB1000F comes with an all-LED setup and is relatively modern despite its looks. It features a 5-inch colour TFT dash with Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition and a broad range of rider aids made possible through a six-axis IMU. The latter enables wheelie control and cornering ABS alongside three preset riding modes and two user-configurable modes. With this, the rider can alter parameters such as traction control and engine braking to make a preset that best suits their riding style or road conditions.

Honda CB1000F: Pricing and availability

The CB1000F will be priced from ₤10,599 (approximately ₹12.53 lakh), which slots it right above the CB1000 Hornet that fetches £9,099 (approximately ₹10.75 lakh). Although the new retro-naked is not expected to arrive in India anytime soon, the Big Red does retail its litre-class Hornet and Fireblade on our shores. As of now, more details on this front will likely be made public around the time of this year’s EICMA trade show, to be held in November 2025.

First Published Date: