2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights

The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R finally get the E-Clutch technology in India bringing clutchless shifts to the middleweight motorcycles.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R, its updated middleweight motorcycles for the Indian market. Both models now come equipped with Honda’s new E-Clutch technology, which allows gear shifts without using the clutch lever. This system, already available in international markets, is being offered in India for the first time.

Along with the E-Clutch, the motorcycles continue to offer the same 649 cc inline-four engine and familiar hardware. The CB650R retains its neo-retro look, while the CBR650R brings a full-faired, sportier design. Here's a breakdown of the key aspects of both bikes, including design, specifications, features, pricing, and equipment.