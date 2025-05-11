HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 2025 Honda Cb650r And Cbr650r Launched In India: Key Highlights

2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R launched in India: Key highlights

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2025, 14:09 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R finally get the E-Clutch technology in India bringing clutchless shifts to the middleweight motorcycles.
2025 Honda CBR650R CB650R
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts
2025 Honda CBR650R CB650R
The 2025 Honda CB650R and CBR650R and comes with the new E-Clutch technology for more seamless shifts

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has introduced the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R, its updated middleweight motorcycles for the Indian market. Both models now come equipped with Honda’s new E-Clutch technology, which allows gear shifts without using the clutch lever. This system, already available in international markets, is being offered in India for the first time.

Along with the E-Clutch, the motorcycles continue to offer the same 649 cc inline-four engine and familiar hardware. The CB650R retains its neo-retro look, while the CBR650R brings a full-faired, sportier design. Here's a breakdown of the key aspects of both bikes, including design, specifications, features, pricing, and equipment.

1 Design

The CB650R continues to embrace Honda’s neo-retro design philosophy. It features a minimalist yet muscular aesthetic with a round LED headlamp, sculpted fuel tank, exposed steel frame, and clean body lines. It's available in two sharp colour schemes: Candy Chromosphere Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

In contrast, the CBR650R goes the full sportbike route. Inspired by the litre-class Fireblade, it gets a sharp full-fairing design with twin LED headlamps. The bike looks track-ready even when standing still and comes in Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic.

2 Specs

Both motorcycles are powered by the same 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline-four engine. The motor churns out 94 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm, providing strong mid-range and top-end performance. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard, but the highlight this year is the addition of Honda’s new E-Clutch system.

3 Features

The headline feature for 2025 is Honda’s revolutionary E-Clutch system—making its Indian debut. This clutch-by-wire tech allows riders to shift gears, start, and stop without using the clutch lever. Think of it as a hybrid between a quickshifter and a traditional clutch system, also allowing manual override via the lever. The system adds about 2.8 kg to the bike’s weight but significantly enhances convenience and ease of use.

Additional tech includes a 5-inch full-colour TFT display paired with the Honda RoadSync app for smartphone connectivity, navigation, calls, and messages via Bluetooth. The CBR650R also comes equipped with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), offering added traction control.

4 Hardware

On the hardware front, both bikes share a premium suspension setup. They come equipped with Showa 41 mm Separate Function Fork - Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD front forks and a rear monoshock with adjustable preload. Braking is handled by twin 310 mm floating discs with radial calipers up front and a 240 mm rear disc, all supported by dual-channel ABS for enhanced safety and control.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Cbr650r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CBR650R
Engine Icon649 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 9.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Cb650r (HT Auto photo)
Honda CB650R
Engine Icon649 cc Mileage Icon20 kmpl
₹ 9.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Nx500 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX500
Engine Icon471 cc Mileage Icon27.78 kmpl
₹ 5.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Sp160 (HT Auto photo)
Honda SP160
Engine Icon162.71 cc Mileage Icon50 kmpl
₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Forza350 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda Forza350
Engine Icon330.0 cc Mileage Icon30.0 kmpl
₹ 3 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Honda Nx200 (HT Auto photo)
Honda NX200
Engine Icon184.4 cc Mileage Icon35 kmpl
₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Price

The 2025 CB650R is priced at 9.60 lakh, while the faired CBR650R comes in at 10.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The E-Clutch variant commands a premium of approximately 40,000 over the standard manual versions. Bookings for both models are now open at Honda BigWing dealerships across India.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 11 May 2025, 14:09 PM IST
TAGS: honda CB650R honda CBR650R honda motorcycle and scooter india

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.