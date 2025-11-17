New champions emerge as JK Tyre National Racing Championship concludes

The 28th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship concluded on Sunday at Kari Motor Speedway after an action-packed weekend with close-fought racing and huge changes in the championship leaderboards. It was a final round filled with momentum swings, clinical drives, and multiple new champions across categories.

LGB Formula 4: Goswami overturns deficit to take the title

The headline category saw one of its closest title contests in recent seasons. Dhruvh Goswami, who entered the final round trailing championship leader Diljith TS by four points, completed a composed yet aggressive weekend to secure the LGB Formula 4 crown. On the first day, Goswami (MSport) reduced the gap to a single point after winning the opening race and finishing second in Race 2, setting up a finely poised title fight for the second day.

The decisive moment came in the final race of the weekend, where Goswami started seventh on the reverse grid, three places behind Diljith. The 18-year-old Bengaluru driver made early progress, briefly lost the lead to teammate Ruhaan Alva, and regained it for a controlled finish.

“It was going to be a long race, I knew I required to be patient," he said after sealing the championship. Monith Kumaran Srinivasan (Ahura Racing) claimed the Rookie title in the category.

Formula 4 Indian Championship: Rotgé, Sambudla and Chandaria share wins

Round 4 of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship saw three different winners across the race weekend

Round 4 of the FIA-certified Formula 4 Indian Championship, held alongside the national series as part of the Indian Racing Festival, saw three different winners across the weekend.

French driver Sachel Rotgé (Kichcha’s Kings Bengaluru) capitalised on a late error by race leader Shane Chandaria to take the opening race on the first day. On the second day, South Africa’s Luviwe Sambudla (Goa Aces JA Racing) controlled Race 2 from pole to secure his first win of the season, while Chandaria (Chennai Turbo Riders) converted pole into victory in Race 3.

Ghazi Motlekar delivered consistent results for Kolkata Royal Tigers with three podium finishes, and Indian driver Ishaan Madesh added to the team’s tally with a last-lap pass for third in Race 2.

Levitas Cup: Venkat, Balaji take category honours

The JK Tyre Levitas Cup concluded with Jai Prashanth Venkat having won the Gentlemen class and Balaji Raju securing the Rookie class

The inaugural season of the JK Tyre Levitas Cup concluded with clear title winners in both categories. Local driver Jai Prashanth Venkat secured the Gentlemen class with another strong set of results across the final weekend, reinforcing his dominance throughout the season.

In the Rookie class, Balaji Raju completed the job with wins in both Sunday races, capping off a steady campaign that kept him in contention from the opening round.

Continental GT Cup: Shetty wraps up second professional title

Anish Shetty closed the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup this year with another win

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, Anish Shetty, who had already sealed the Professional category title on the first day, closed the season with another win. His consistency across rounds ensured a second championship in the class. The Amateur title went to Pondicherry’s Bryan Nicholas, who accumulated enough points despite back-to-back race wins for Johring Warisa over the weekend.

Novice Cup: Final-race shootout decides champion

With four drivers entering the second day still in contention for the JK Tyre Novice Cup, the entry-level single-seater category produced a tight finish. Lokithlingeash Ravi (DTS Racing) took victory in the final race to claim the title, edging ahead of MSport’s Bhuvan Bonu, who had dominated Saturday with two wins. The category once again highlighted emerging talent, with close racing through all three weekend races.

A competitive end to the season

This year’s championship delivered one of the tighter finishes in recent memory, particularly in the LGB Formula 4 grid, where form fluctuated until the very last race. Across classes, the season-ending round saw a mix of experienced racers consolidating their places and younger drivers rising to the challenge, an encouraging sign for the domestic motorsport ecosystem going into 2026.

