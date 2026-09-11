Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 450: Monthly EMI comparison

Royal Enfield has launched the Himalayan 440 in India just a few days ago, which became the latest entrant in the iconic motorcycle manufacturer’s ADV range that also comprises the Himalayan 450 . Launched at ₹2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is available in three colour options: Mustang Brown, Sela Black and Nelong White. The auto OEM has already opened bookings for the Himalayan 440 across India, through the company’s dealerships as well as online.

If you are planning to buy a Royal Enfield Himalayan model and feeling confused between the Himalayan 440 and Himalayan 450, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 is powered by the same 443 cc LS440 engine that works on board the Scram 440. The six-speed transmission is also borrowed from the scrambler sibling. However, the automaker aims to attract those customers with the new Himalayan 440 who seek to buy an affordable ADV without getting into the complexity of the Himalayan 450.

If you are planning to buy a Royal Enfield Himalayan model and feeling confused between the Himalayan 440 and Himalayan 450, here is a quick comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Himalayan 450: How much monthly EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 and Himalayan 450, we have considered the loan amount as 100% of the ex-showroom price of the motorcycles, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The loan repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Also, to calculate the monthly EMI, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 440’s single variant has been considered, as its pricing remains the same across all three colour options. On the other hand, the Himalayan 450 is priced between ₹308,029 and ₹339,564 (ex-showroom). For this comparison, we have considered the base pricing for the Himalayan 450.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Royal Enfield Himalayan 440 ₹ 229,000 9.5% 24 months ₹ 10,514 Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 ₹ 308,029 ₹ 14,143

According to the calculation, the Himalayan 440 commands a monthly EMI of ₹10,514, while the Himalayan 450 commands a monthly EMI of ₹14,143.

However, buyers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the variant selected, the offer and discount available, the amount of loan taken, the amount of down payment, the rate of interest, the repayment tenure selected, etc.

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