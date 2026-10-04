Bajaj Auto's flagship motorcycle, Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z , is one of the most appealing propositions for those young customers who seek a naked streetfighter with a powerful, punchy engine that can be used for regular commuting as well as a performance experience on the highway. The mid-size naked streetfighter is the most powerful model in the legendary Pulsar range of motorcycles. It comes positioned as a value-packed performance motorcycle, priced at ₹190,015 (ex-showroom).

If you are planning to buy Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z or Triumph Speed 400, here is a quick comparison of their possible monthly EMI.

The key competitors of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z are affordable 300 cc to 400 cc naked streetfighters and roadsters like the Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, and KTM 390 Duke. If you are planning to buy a model in this segment and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z and Triumph Speed 400 are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI they would command.

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Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Triumph Speed 400: How much EMI to pay

To calculate the monthly EMI for these two, the loan amount has been taken as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the interest rate and repayment tenure have been considered as 9.5% and 24 months. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is priced at ₹190,015 (ex-showroom), while the Triumph Speed 400 is priced at ₹235,327 (ex-showroom).

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z vs Triumph Speed 400: Monthly EMI comparison Model & variant Loan (100% ex-showroom price) Interest rate Repayment tenure Monthly EMI Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z ₹ 190,015 9.5% 24 months ₹ 8,724 Triumph Speed 400 ₹ 235,327 ₹ 10,805

According to the calculation, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z commands a monthly EMI of ₹8,724. On the other hand, the Triumph Speed 400 commands a monthly EMI of ₹10,805.

However, the consumers must remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors. These factors include the amount of loan taken, variant selected, amount of down payment, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc. The available offer and discount also impact the monthly EMI.

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