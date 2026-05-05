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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers 5 Advs I Would Honestly Buy If I Was Upgrading From Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

5 ADVs I would honestly buy if I was upgrading from Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 05 May 2026, 11:30 am
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  • For a meaningful upgrade, the Transalp 750 and V-Strom 800DE stand out as the most well-rounded options, while the NX500 works as a practical step up and the F 900 GS is for those ready to go all in.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 gets a liquid-cooled motor with 39.4 bhp and 40 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox

Upgrading from the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 isn’t just about buying a more expensive motorcycle; it’s about moving into a higher league of performance, refinement and long-distance capability. The Himalayan already nails ruggedness and usability and will be enough for most people, so the next step needs to deliver something clearly better, whether that’s highway comfort, twin-cylinder smoothness or outright power.

Here are five adventure bikes that genuinely feel like an upgrade.

1 Honda NX500
Honda NX500
Engine
471 cc
Mileage
27.78 kmpl
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The NX500 is the most logical step up if you want something easy to adapt to. It replaces the old CB500X and brings a refined 471cc parallel-twin engine along with better highway manners. The engine puts out 47 Ps and 43 Nm.

Compared to the Himalayan, it feels smoother, more relaxed at triple-digit speeds, and far better suited to long-distance touring. It’s also relatively light for a twin-cylinder ADV, which makes it approachable.

Best for: Riders who want better refinement without drastically changing their riding style.

2 Honda XL750 Transalp
Honda XL750 Transalp [2025]
Engine
755 cc
Mileage
23 kmpl
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The Transalp represents a proper upgrade in every sense. You get a powerful 755cc twin-cylinder engine, proper ADV stance, and the ability to cover serious distances effortlessly. The engine is tuned to produce 91 Ps and 75 Nm. It retains a 21-inch front wheel, meaning it still has genuine off-road ability, but its biggest strength is how well it balances touring and performance.

Best for: Riders who want a big jump in performance without sacrificing versatility.

3 Suzuki V-Strom 800DE

The V-Strom 800DE is one of the most hardcore ADVs in this segment. With a 776cc engine producing 84 Ps and 78 Nm paired with a long-travel suspension, it is built for riders who want to go beyond basic trails. Compared to the Himalayan, this is a massive leap in both power and off-road capability, while still being comfortable enough for long tours.

Best for: Riders who want serious off-road performance without stepping into litre-class territory.

4 Benelli TRK 502X

The TRK 502X offers a big-bike experience at a relatively accessible price. It’s heavy, planted and extremely comfortable for long-distance touring. The 500 cc twin produces 47.5 Ps and 46 Nm. 

While it isn’t as capable off-road as the Himalayan, it makes up for it with road presence, touring comfort and something that stands out on the Indian roads.

5 BMW F 900 GS
BMW F900 GS
Engine
895 cc
Mileage
22 kmpl
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The F 900 GS is where you move into premium ADV territory. It offers advanced electronics, premium build and top-tier suspension setup. The 895 cc parallel-twin engine puts out 104 PS and 93 Nm. It is not only the most powerful 

This isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a complete shift into a different category of motorcycling.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 05 May 2026, 11:30 am IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Honda NX500 XL750 Transalp Suzuki V Strom 800 DE Benelli TRK 502X BMW Motorrad F900 GS

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