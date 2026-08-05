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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Vs Ktm 390 Adventure: Monthly Emi Comparison

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 05 Aug 2026, 16:16 pm
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If you have been planning to buy an adventure motorcycle and both the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in the Indian adventure motorcycle space.
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
EMI starting at just
₹4,300/ month
Check Eligibility

The Indian motorcycle market has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand for bigger engine-powered and high-performing models. Adventure motorcycles are one segment that has been witnessing a spike in demand. Royal EnfieldHimalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are two key models in this space.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 comes as a plush, long-distance tourer with a well-tuned stock suspension, while the KTM 390 Adventure offers sharper performance, lighter weight, and advanced electronics.

If you have been planning to buy an adventure motorcycle and both the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure are on your shortlist, here is a quick and comprehensive comparison of the monthly EMI payable.

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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 (HT Auto photo)
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EMI starting at just
₹4,300/ month
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₹3,900/ month
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Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison

To calculate the monthly EMI of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure, we have considered the base and top-end pricing of the Himalayan 450. The Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is priced between 308,029 and 339,564 (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the KTM 390 Adventure is priced at 287,802 (ex-showroom).

The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenure has been considered as 24 months.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 vs KTM 390 Adventure: Monthly EMI comparison
ModelVariantLoan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kaza Brown 308,0299.5%24 months 14,143
Mana Black 339,564 15,591
KTM 390 AdventureStd 287,802 13,214

According to the calculation, the Himalayan 450 commands a monthly EMI between 14,143 and 15,591, depending on the variants. The KTM 390 Adventure, on the other hand, commands a monthly EMI of 13,214.

However, it is to be noted that the monthly EMI varies depending on various factors, which include the amount of loan taken, the interest rate, the repayment tenure, down payment, etc.

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First Published Date: 05 Aug 2026, 16:16 pm IST
TAGS: Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 KTM 390 Adventure Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 KTM 390 Adventure

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