Keeway K-Light 250V Specifications

Keeway K-Light 250V starting price is Rs. 2,89,000 in India. Keeway K-Light 250V is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
2.89 - 3.09 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Keeway K-Light 250V Specs

Keeway K-Light 250V comes with 249 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of K-Light 250V starts at Rs. 2.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Keeway K-Light 250V sits in the

Keeway K-Light 250V Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Matte Black
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
20 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
2230 mm
Wheelbase
1530 mm
Height
1090 mm
Kerb Weight
179 Kg
Saddle Height
715 mm
Width
920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-16, Rear :-140/70-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
66 mm
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
249 cc
Engine Type
V-Twin engine, Air-cooled, 4 Valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5-Speed
Bore
49 mm
Emission Type
bs6
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Keeway K-Light 250V News

KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
5 Jul 2022
The Keeway SR 250 rivals the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin 225 in the segment
Keeway SR 250 deliveries begin on June 17; local assembly by year-end
16 Jun 2023
The Keeway K300 R is now more affordable by a healthy <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,000
Keeway K300 N & K300 R prices reduced by up to 55,000. Check new prices
12 Apr 2023
The Keeway Iskia 125 is a retro-styled offering that takes on the Vespa 125 and the likes in Europe
Keeway introduces Iskia 125 retro-styled scooter in Europe, to rival Vespa 125
16 Feb 2023
While there were only two new scooters launched, the popular offerings received upgrades in 2022
Goodbye 2022: 5 petrol scooters launched this year
22 Dec 2022
Keeway K-Light 250V Variants & Price List

Keeway K-Light 250V price starts at ₹ 2.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 3.09 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Keeway K-Light 250V comes in 3 variants. Keeway K-Light 250V top variant price is ₹ 3.09 Lakhs.

Matte Blue
2.89 Lakhs*
249 cc
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Matte Dark Grey
2.99 Lakhs*
249 cc
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
Matte Black
3.09 Lakhs*
249 cc
18.9 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

