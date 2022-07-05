HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Keeway K Light 250v Cruiser Launched At 2.89 Lakh, Rivals Royal Enfield Bikes

Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes

The Keeway K-Light 250V is a rugged modern cruiser. It is the first cruiser in the 250cc segment to have a V-twin engine coupled with a Belt Drive System.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 12:42 PM
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V
KEEWAY India announces the price for its new V-Twin Cruiser: K-Light 250V

After displaying the bike a few weeks back, Keeway India has rolled out the pricing for its new K-Light 250V cruiser which starts from 2.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is available for purchase in three colour grades, while Matte Blue has been priced at 2,89,000, Matte dark Grey and Matte Black cost 2,99,000 and 3,09,000, respectively, all prices are ex-showroom, India.

At the heart of the Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser sits a 249 cc V-twin. This engine is responsible for churning out a maximum power output of 18.7 hp at 8500 rpm and a peak torque of 19Nm at 5500 rpm. For transmission duties, the bike uses a 5-speed gearbox and the engine delivers power to the rear wheel via a belt drive mechanism. 

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Royal Enfield Scram 411 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Scram 411
411 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650
648 cc
₹2.48 - 3.04 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Bullet 350
346 cc
₹1.25 - 1.77 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Himalayan (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Himalayan
411 cc
₹1.87 - 2.94 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Continental Gt 650
648 cc
₹2.88 - 3.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 (HT Auto photo)
Royal Enfield Meteor 350
349 cc
₹1.76 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The bike has been offered with a 2-year unlimited KMS warranty as standard. It is also enabled with smart-tech-enabled solution – Keeway Connect. The integrated GPS unit with SIM card connects to the KEEWAY application and telecasts the whereabouts of the vehicle. Apart from tracking, other feature highlights of this feature include remote engine cut-off, geo-fencing, ride data recording, speed limiting, and location sharing.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

(Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch in August'22)

Managing Director, KEEWAY India, said, “We are delighted to introduce the muscular and rugged V-twin K-Light 250V at an attractive price tag considering the market dynamics and customers' preferences. The K-Light 250V comes with unmatched ergonomics, superior functionality, innovative technology, and uncompromised quality, and this further helps us establish KEEWAY’s unique identity with our Indian motoring enthusiasts."

“We are working towards introducing 5 more products in the Indian market by the end of this year and would primarily comprise of a cruiser, two retro street classics, one naked street, and a race replica. To meet the business requirements, we also plan to expand our dealership network across the country and look at on-boarding over 100 dealers by the end of 2023." he further added.

The Keeway K-Light 250 cruiser will rival the likes of Royal Enfield bikes such as Classic 350.

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 12:19 PM IST
TAGS: Keeway K-Light 250V Royal Enfield
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here
File photo used for representational purpose.
Swimming pool on highway? Sorry state of NH stretch in Bihar viral online
Okinawa Autotech's third manufacturing facility will be spread across 30 acres of land. 
Okinawa launches ‘mega factory’ in Rajasthan to create complete EV ecosystem

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Lexus ES gets new technologies and interior updates, ditches touchpads
Lexus ES gets new technologies and interior updates, ditches touchpads
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at ₹2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
Keeway K-Light 250V cruiser launched at 2.89 lakh, rivals Royal Enfield bikes
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA
Car sales in June see robust growth as new launches provide surge: FADA
TVS Ronin 225 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation
TVS Ronin 225 to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city